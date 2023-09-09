After a slow start, the Nevada Union Miners (3-1) turned it on to beat the River Valley Falcons (0-4) 58-34 in Yuba City on Friday night.
" I think you'll have games like this where our defense has been carrying us the past couple of weeks," Miners head coach Brad Sparks said. "It takes longer for the offense to develop anyway. But I think last week was a really good week for us to get better offensively. That's why you saw us explode like we did, and you're putting up 50-plus points on the board two weeks in a row. Not a lot of teams do that. But again, defensively, there are some things we must fix before we get into league for sure."
The Falcons started the game fast with an excellent kickoff return, and they scored two plays later. River Valley also converted a two-point conversion to take 8-0 lead.
The Miners bounced back to score on a Theron Foster jet sweep, and running back Bodey Eelkema led the way with a crushing block.
The Nevada Union defense held the Falcons on their next drive, and when they got the ball back, Miners quarterback Dustin Philpott hit receiver Max McMaster with a screen pass and weaved his way through traffic for a touchdown, and the Miners took a 14-8 lead.
On the Falcons' next possession, two Miners fade masking penalties gave yards, and they could score with a Jackson McPeak touchdown, but the Philpott McMaster connection remained hot as the two connected for another touchdown for Nevada Union.
After a turnover, the Miners got the ball back, and Philpott connected with Carter Van Matre for a touchdown pass. Nevada Union took a 28-16 lead, then on the next River Valley possession, the Falcons cut into the lead with another McPeak touchdown run, and the score was 28-22.
Toward the end of the second half, Philpott connected with Lavell Cross for a touchdown pass, then Van Matre intercepted a McPeak pass, which gave the miners the ball back.
Right before halftime, Cross hauled in another pass from Philpott, and the miners took a 43-22 lead at halftime.
Nevada Union put up two touchdowns in the second half with another jet Sweep to Foster, and Liam Crossen scored on a quarterback sneak to give the Miners 58-22. The Falcons scored two late touchdowns, but the game was already in hand.
Phillpot had a fantastic night for the Miners, tossing five first-half touchdown passes.
"I think I told the kids he threw for 1,000 yards in one game," Sparks said.
With league play approaching, there are still many improvements for the Miners as we advance.
"Thank God these are preseason games. You know, again, we got to get better on defense. We got to be physical. We have to tackle better. We got to work on quarterback contain, and you would think we're pretty good at that because we do it at practice every day.
McPeak played well for River Valley, and they competed more than what the McClatchy Lions did last week when the Miners beat them 55-0.
"I was pretty impressed with their quarterback tonight," Sparks added. "Shoot, he played pretty well. He got hurt in the first quarter last week. So we only got a little film on him. But a pretty good kid did a great job. I really liked how River Valley battled, which was good for us. We needed to see a battle like that."
Next, Nevada Union heads to Galt to play the Liberty Ranch Hawks.