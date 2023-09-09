After a slow start, the Nevada Union Miners (3-1) turned it on to beat the River Valley Falcons (0-4) 58-34 in Yuba City on Friday night.

" I think you'll have games like this where our defense has been carrying us the past couple of weeks," Miners head coach Brad Sparks said. "It takes longer for the offense to develop anyway. But I think last week was a really good week for us to get better offensively. That's why you saw us explode like we did, and you're putting up 50-plus points on the board two weeks in a row. Not a lot of teams do that. But again, defensively, there are some things we must fix before we get into league for sure."