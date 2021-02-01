Phil Carville: Air exercise

In my last article I promised to talk more about the magic of exercise as a Fountain of Youth. I mentioned the three basic forms of exercise as: aerobic, anaerobic and flexibility.

Today, let’s start with “aerobic” exercise and what good things it can do for you.

GOOD AIR

The word aerobic means “with oxygen” and refers to consumption of oxygen (air) by your body while exercising. Aerobic exercise is also known as “cardio-respiratory” exercise.

Aerobic exercise is repeating sequences of activity for extended periods of time. This can mean walking on a treadmill or hiking up the Mist Trail in Yosemite or time on a rowing machine or running, biking, swimming, dancing, or any activity where you are constantly breathing.

The more you breathe, the more ‘good things’ happen to your body.

GOOD THINGS

What are those “good things?”

Aerobic exercise strengthens your heart. Since your life depends upon a well-functioning heart, a consistent aerobic exercise program makes good sense. Your heart pumps 1,500-2,000 gallons of blood daily and aerobic exercise makes it stronger and healthier with less heart disease and plaque.

Want to reduce your risk of cancer? Medical studies by the National Cancer Institute show that exercise lowers the risk of 13 specific types of cancer including colon, breast, myeloma (blood), endometrial, bladder, kidney, stomach… I think you get the picture!

GOOD BONES

As we age, our bones can become weak and brittle (osteoporosis). In fact, so brittle that such things as a fall or bending over or just a cough can cause a spine fracture resulting in back pain, loss of height, and hunched forward posture.

But with exercise the “good things” continue. Studies by the Mayo Clinic show that when exercise places mild stress on our bones, the body responds by increasing bone density. Carefully programmed exercises create greater bone density, making your bones “years younger.”

GOOD CRITTERS

Inside each of the 30-40 trillion cells in your body there are little critters called “mitochondria.” Their job is to produce energy and they are responsible for cellular respiration which means… if they do not do their job correctly, you die.

The aging process decreases the body’s ability to make mitochondria. But the “good thing” is that aerobic exercise increases the number of mitochondria (called biogenesis). The mitochondria not only increase in number with exercise but form a larger and stronger matrix letting your body more effectively send essential molecules to areas needing repair.

What a marvelous and complex machine your body is.

GOOD EVERYTHING

Most of us know this already. Cardio-exercise lowers blood pressure, regulates blood sugar, reduces asthma symptoms, lowers “bad” cholesterol, increases “good” cholesterol, reduces body fat and helps to maintain normal weight, reduces risk of dementia… and the list goes on. Really on!

YOUR CARDIO PLAN

I know that sometimes it seems overwhelming to stick to an exercise program. COVID sequestering, kids, partners, work and “other stuff” seem to get in the way.

But you must make your health and independence a priority. You are Number One! Think of how many people depend on you. How many people love you… and how many you love. You owe it to yourself and others to live strong and independently.

Get out, walk or run. Join a health club. Participate in their group exercise classes — yoga, cycling, Barre, dance, jazz. Get back into tennis or swimming. Have you thought of the fun and laughter of pickleball? Finish your workout with time in the sauna or hot tub. You will love it.

Team and personal training are two of the best ways to get professional help, keep motivated and achieve the results you have wanted. The options are endless.

I know that “mentally” it is hard to get started. But remember the quote by the baseball great Yogi Berra who said, “Baseball is 90% mental. The other half is physical.”

Start with the 90% and the other half will come naturally!

Phil Carville is a co-owner of the South Yuba Club. He is happy to respond to comments or questions. He can be reached at philcarville@southyubaclub.com.