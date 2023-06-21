IMG_0089 swim.jpeg

Penguin Masters swim coach Larry Gruver gives out early morning instruction at Memorial Pool. Instagram @PenguinSwimClub

 Submitted by: Tom Stone

Sports Reporter

The local Penguin Swim Program started in the mid-1990s to help give local seniors an avenue to keep swimming and The Penguin Swim Club (PSC) is even registered with the US Masters Swimming Organization.

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.