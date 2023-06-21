Sports Reporter
The local Penguin Swim Program started in the mid-1990s to help give local seniors an avenue to keep swimming and The Penguin Swim Club (PSC) is even registered with the US Masters Swimming Organization.
In 1996 the Masters program started with the efforts of Sandra and Steve Baker. Over the next several years, PSC Masters swam at Memorial Park pool and Nevada Union High School (NUHS) pool.
In 2021 the program lost access to the Memorial Park swimming pool when it closed for renovations and COVID. They bounced around to a few places to find a place to swim.
“We went to Auburn Recreation, Nevada Union High School, and Pioneer Park to swim,” Penguin Swim Club board member Tom Stone said.
In 2022 the PSC could access the swimming pool at Pioneer Park, but the pool needed to have all the necessities.
The pool had no stripes on the bottom, no crosses at the end of the lane, no lights, and no backstroke flags. The PSC contacted the government for funding but did not receive any.
That’s when members took matters into their own hands and went to the local K-Mart and Dollar stores to buy noodles to create lanes. They also put scuba diving weights in nylon bags at the end of each line at the 25-yard mark.
Someone donated lights to the club so swimmers could see during morning workouts. Swimmers had to clean the bathrooms and the deck in exchange for using the pool.
Before the Pandemic, the PSC had 140 members, but now they have about 50, and since January, they have been back at Memorial Park Pool and are looking for new members.
PSC provides opportunities for swimming to individuals 18 and older. All skill levels are welcome. Swim times at Memorial Pool are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. A coach will be on deck from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Saturday, 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
Swim fees are $65.00 per month, $35.00 for a five-swim punch card, or a $10.00 drop-in fee.
For questions, email penguinswimmasters@gmail.com or Instagram @PenguinsSwimClub. For more info, go to their website pswim.org.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
