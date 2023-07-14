Sports Reporter
The championships for the Outlaw Kart Event Series took place two weeks ago and had a great turnout of drivers and families in the grandstands.
In the 500 division winning the final race was Keagan Medeiros in the 81 kart.
The 18k of Kayden Williams running a 250cc motor finished second followed by the 88 of Colton Arbogast in third.
The 2023 500cc champion is “Stone Cold” Joshua Wooten out of Yuba city.
In the 250 division it was the 3F of Gage Scott who took first and walked away the champion of the 250 division followed by the 07L of Levi Annas and the 18k of Kayden Williams rounding out the top three.
In the quickly growing cage clone division, finishing first in the final race and locking in the championship, was local driver Adam Ermalenko.
For the most important divisions there were some great championship battles. In the box stock race it was the number 13 of Clay Stopplemore in first followed by the 4b of Bentley Nelson and the 47 of Lucas Bonham.
Penn Valley’s Lucas Bonham took home the 2023 title in a tight battle with the 88c driver Cheyenne McMenigall.
The youngsters in the beginning box stock division put on some great racing as well. The 7K of Grass Valley’s Kydon Murtey took home the win for the night. With the 44 off Hudson Barnes in second and 5x off Chase Baldwin in third.
Local driver Austin Hill in the 7A is the 2023 bbs champion.
The Outlaw Kart Event Series had better car counts this year and made several improvements to make the most out of the championship race.
“I think car counts this year were great and getting better,” Empire Mine Speedway’s Patrick Weger said. “We struggled most of the season with weather and getting people in the grandstands but we think we have some things figured out and had great improvements for the final event. We do hope to return next year and possibly in the fall of 2023.
When asked about a possible track expansion Weger had this to say.
“At this point track expansion is not a possibility but we haven’t given up hope that it can happen in the future.”
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
