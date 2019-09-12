Volunteers wanted for 11th annual Great Sierra River Cleanup

AUBURN — Volunteers are needed for the 11th annual Great Sierra River Cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Coordinated by the Sierra Nevada Conservancy along with a variety of local community groups, and in conjunction with the California Coastal Cleanup Day, this event focuses on keeping Sierra waterways clean and promoting community stewardship.

“It is an honor for us to coordinate the Great Sierra River Cleanup, which continues to set records every year in terms of volunteers and trash collection,” said Angela Avery, Sierra Nevada Conservancy executive officer. “Sierra Nevada rivers and lakes are not just some of the most beautiful places in California, they are also vital to its overall health. Volunteering a few hours of time Sept. 21 will go a long way to keeping this state we all love clean and beautiful.”

The Great Sierra River Cleanup is more than just picking up trash, it’s an opportunity to learn about California’s water sources and a time to bond with family, friends, neighbors and fellow residents. Many of us live in or visit the mountains to be closer to the forests and canyons — and this is a great way for residents and visitors alike to show how much they truly care.

In the past 10 years, volunteers have pulled nearly 860 tons of trash and recyclables from more than 3,000 miles of river in the Sierra watersheds. The Great Sierra River Cleanup is possible thanks to the hard work of thousands of volunteers, dozens of local community groups, and supporters at the California Coastal Commission.

The cleanup officially marks the end to the Sierra Nevada Watershed Protection Week, which runs from Sept. 15 to 21. More than 60% of the state’s developed water supply comes from the Sierra and its natural beauty and recreation opportunities attract millions of visitors each year. In recognition of the Sierra Nevada’s importance to California, legislators passed a measure in 2015 officially designating the third week in September as a time to raise awareness about this crucial region.

Visit sierranevada.ca.gov/rivercleanup to sign up and find a cleanup location near you. For more information, visit the Great Sierra River Cleanup Facebook page.

About the Sierra Nevada Conservancy and the Sierra Nevada Watershed Improvement Program

The Sierra Nevada Conservancy (SNC) is a state agency whose mission is to improve the environmental, economic, and social well-being of the 25-million-acre Sierra Nevada Region. The SNC leads the Sierra Nevada Watershed Improvement Program (WIP), a large-scale restoration program designed to restore the health of California’s primary watershed and create resilient Sierra Nevada Communities. Additional information about the SNC and the WIP can be found at sierranevada.ca.gov.