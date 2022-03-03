Tahoe National Forest seeks input on RV, trailer delivery for campground reservations

The Tahoe National Forest is soliciting interest to pilot a new business opportunity within reservable developed campgrounds across the forest, specifically, rental and on-site delivery of camping equipment such as tents, recreational vehicles (RVs), and camping trailers. This business opportunity is intended to improve the visitor experience by providing access to temporary rental of RVs and similar equipment that visitors may not own or have experience using or towing. The campgrounds will continue to be operated and maintained by the Forest Service. Campground visitors do not currently have access to this type of service and must either personally own or borrow equipment or rent it offsite and haul it to their reserved campsite.

The purpose of this public notice is to determine whether business interest exists to issue special use authorizations for camping equipment rental and on-site delivery and set-up. Interested parties are encouraged to develop operations in a manner consistent with National Forest resources and nature-based recreation. Authorized providers will be expected to provide adequate security and oversight for rented infrastructure and must comply with all applicable Federal, State, and local laws for providing such services. Campground amenities, spur sizes, and site limitations (e.g. tent-only sites) vary, and authorized providers will need to become familiar with these factors when determining types and sizes of equipment that would be compatible and reservable for each location. Authorized services will be expected to comply with any size/equipment restrictions in place at individual campgrounds. For the 2022 operating season, the scope of this solicitation is limited to reservable campgrounds operated by the Tahoe National Forest listed on recreation.gov. See go.usa.gov/xzcGn for a list of campgrounds available for consideration under this solicitation. For more information on each campground, campsites, and allowable equipment, please visit the specific recreation.gov page for that campground.

If business interest exists, the Tahoe National Forest may initially issue one or more temporary, less than one year, special use authorizations under the Federal Land Recreation Enhancement Act either on a per district or Forest-wide basis. A trial period will enable the Tahoe National Forest and businesses to determine the feasibility of a long term program. Distribution and allocation of permitted use will be dependent on available capacity and level of interest.

To facilitate operations as early as the 2022 camping season, proposals must be received by April 15. For specific questions please contact Hillary Santana, Recreation, Lands and Heritage Staff Officer at hillary.santana@usda.gov or at 970-987-7140.

