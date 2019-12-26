Storms push Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows’ snow total past 12 feet for season

Another round of storms made their way through the Truckee-Tahoe area, bringing a significant amount of snow to local ski resorts.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows reported 16 inches of snow at Squaw’s upper mountain since last week. The resort now has more than 12 feet of total snow for the season. Alpine Meadows reported a seven-day total of 15 inches at its upper mountain. The resort has received 146 inches of total snow this season.

Northstar California Resort said it had 13 inches of snow come down for a storm total, which pushed the mountain to 143 inches of total snow for the season.

Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort reported 10 inches of snow since last week, bringing the area’s season total to 73 inches.

Donner Summit

Sunday’s snowboard and cross-country competitions at Donner Summit were held under snowy, windy conditions as the area’s ski resorts were hit with between 8 and 222 inches of snow.

Boreal Mountain California was hit with 22 inches of snow for a storm total, pushing the mountain over 10 feet for the season. Sister resort, Soda Springs received 8 inches of snow, and has a season total of 127 inches.

Sugar Bowl Resort was hit with 14 inches of snow for a storm total, brining the mountain to within 4 inches of 12 feet for the season.

Around the lake

Above Incline Village, Diamond Peak Ski Resort was hit a storm total of 11 inches. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reported a storm total of between 10 and 14 inches of snow. On the West Shore, Homewood Mountain Resort received 20 inches of snow for a storm total. In South Tahoe, Heavenly Mountain Resort received 5 inches of new snow.

Farther south, Kirkwood Mountain Resort received 17 inches of snow from the recent storms, bringing the mountain’s total for the season to 158 inches.

Forecast

There will be another chance of snow beginning this afternoon going into tonight.

A small amount of snow is in the forecast for Truckee on Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service office in Reno, which said less than an inch could fall in the area. There will be a chance of light snow going into Wednesday night as well. The outlook brightens going into the remainder of the week with mostly sunny conditions. Daytime highs are forecast to hover in the 30s with lows in the teens.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.