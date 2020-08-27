Skate the Lake goes virtual in 16th year

The 16th annual Skate the Lake will take place Saturday, but due to the outbreak of COVID-19 the fundraiser will take place virtually.

Instead of skating around Lake Tahoe’s West Shore, participants are being encouraged to take to their local trails in an effort to raise $30,000 for Boarding for Breast Cancer’s education, prevention, and survivorship programs.

“In lieu of Covid-19, I’m extremely excited about the 16th Annual Skate the Lake,” said Curtis Sterner, Co-founder of Skate the Lake and Boarding for Breast Cancer’s Operations Manager, in a news release. “This year the entire event will be virtual. Now people worldwide can participate in this awesome event, and get educated on breast cancer prevention while being active in their communities.”

Virtual participation will be highlighted on Boarding for Breast Cancer’s (@B4BC) Instagram story through shred hashtags #push4b4bc and #skatethelake. Swag bags and additional prizes will be awarded to participants for best costume, best spirit, and best homemade T-shirt.

Each participant is required to raise a minimum of $25 to join, which is half the price of registration of the annual 28-mile group skate from the west side of Tahoe, up to Squaw Valley, and then to the finish line in Tahoe City. Registration includes three virtual raffle tickets for prizes from Yeti, Traeger Grills, Blendtec, The North Face, Pura Vida, Suja, Vans, GoPro, Smith, Gnu, Nikita, Dakine, Arbor, VonZipper, and Tahoe Longboards. Raffle tickets can also be purchased online for $10.

Last year’s Skate the Lake brought in more than a 100 participants, raising a record of more than $36,000. Since 2004 more than 2,200 people have participated in Skate the Lake events and have collectively raised more than $700,000 for Boarding for Breast Cancer’s programs, which also include additional support to facilities like the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Community.

“This will be the first time in 16 years that I don’t head up to Tahoe for my personal favorite Skate The Lake event. It saddens me both personally for the lost face-to-face interaction and laughter shared with our community, and the financial implications for our organization,” said Lisa Hudson, Boarding for Breast Cancer President, in a news release. “Still, I am encouraged and optimistic, knowing that our reach can be even broader virtually. Most importantly, we’re helping to keep our beloved Tahoe community safe while already counting days to return to the shores of the beautiful Lake Tahoe. We thank everyone for accepting this change, and continuing to support our education, outreach, and survivorship program. We need you now, more than ever.”

Registration can be done and donations can be made at http://www.b4bc.org/skatethelake/. As of Tuesday, nearly $14,000 has been raised for this year’s event.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.