New visitor guidelines for state parks due to COVID-19

As California State Parks begin working with locals on a phased and regionally driven approach to increase access to state park units where compliance with state and local public health ordinances can be achieved, it is important for visitors to continue to practice physical distancing and avoid congregating with people outside their immediate household. Everyone has the responsibility to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Stay Local: Stay close to home. Walk or bike into the park. Parking is very limited. Do not take road trips to parks and beaches or to neighboring states.

Stay Active: Keep walking, jogging, hiking and biking. Watch for one-way trails.

Stay Safer at 6 Feet: Maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more. Gatherings, picnics and parties are not allowed. Visitors will be asked to leave if there are too many people at the park, beach or on trails to allow for the required physical distance.

Stay Clean: Be prepared. Bring soap/sanitizer and pack out all trash.

Stay Covered: If your county health orders require it, please be sure to wear face coverings when you cannot maintain a safe 6-foot distance from others.

Thank you for your patience and continued support of California State Parks as we work to limit your risk for exposure to COVID-19 in the outdoors. For more information, please visit http://www.parks.ca.gov/FlattenTheCurve.

About Sierra Gold Parks Foundation

Sierra Gold Parks Foundation is a non-profit organization that supports park-related educational activities and helps to preserve the natural and cultural resources of western Nevada County’s State Parks. For more information or to support your local state parks go to http://www.sierragoldparksfoundation.org.

Source: California State Parks