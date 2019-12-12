Mary West: Visiting the Johnny Cash Trail in Folsom

The Johnny Cash Trail in Folsom is a 2.5-mile paved pedestrian trail from downtown Folsom, along Folsom Prison’s outer boundary and out to the dam. What a great excuse to visit this historic town during the holidays.

The bike trail continues on beyond the tribute to the late iconic country singer. The trail features bridges, signs, and plaques as well as guitar pick road signs with one trail head at Greenback Lane and Scott Street in Folsom.

Much of the trail runs along businesses and residential areas as well as the outer boundary of the Folsom State Prison with rolling hills dotted with oak trees.

The trail is paved and dominated by cyclists, but many families were on foot when I visited Folsom during the recent holidays. The city ordinance has approved electric vehicles on the trail. Dogs are welcome on leash.

Wear comfortable shoes. Walking on a paved surface for miles is hard on the feet and back. No bathrooms along the trail but benches are available. You are walking on roads in some areas so watch for traffic.

I liked the idea of the trail as a dedication to the man in black and his popular song Folsom Prison Blues. One of the big draw backs for me was the lack of artwork promised years ago. I have been waiting to celebrate this trail since 2014. The bridge over the Sacramento River, the Robbers Bridge and the pedestrian bridge over the highway are all highlights but the empty spaces promising art that have never shown up is a bummer.

The trail is located in the historic town of Folsom. I took Auburn Folsom Road to Greenback Lane. Turn left on Greenback to Scott Street. Look for free parking across the street or you can pay to park in the Folsom Powerhouse State Park. The trail head starts at Scott Street. Start by checking out the pedestrian bridge over the American River.

Mary West is author of the book series Day Hiker – Gold Country Trail Guide. The books are a collection of the Day Hiker columns where West shares her longtime love of the outdoors, and favorite hikes in Northern California’s Gold Country and beyond. West was the recipient of the 2017 and 2019 CRAFT Award for Best Outdoor Column by the Outdoor Writers of California. You can follow West on Facebook and Instagram.