Mary West: Signal Peak

Photo by Mary West

Driving Interstate 80 you may look out at the many peaks and wonder what it looks like from the top. I can tell you the view is awesome from the top of Signal Peak, one of the many mountain peaks among the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range.

Photo by Mary West

Views of Anderson Peak and Tinker Knob are a couple of favorites. The 3.2-mile trek doesn’t seem like much but keep in mind the 1800-foot elevation gain. We are climbing a mountain. My sons’ favorite part was snow sledding down the mountain side.

It was late in the season so there wasn’t enough snow to carry them too far to scare me. The lookout was another attraction although not much to see. It is a masonry shell of a lookout tower. Take Hwy 80 east about 40 miles past Auburn to the Cisco Grove exit. Turn left back over the freeway. Turn left (west) on the frontage road, to the store about a quarter mile. In the winter, buy a permit in the store and park in the plowed lot.

Photo by Mary West

In summer, Fordyce Lake road begins slightly before the entry kiosk to the campground, on the north side of the road. The signage will direct you to Woodchuck Flat. If you don’t want to drive off-road you can choose to leave your car here and continue on foot. If you have a high clearance vehicle you can press on. Continue onto Fordyce Road approximately 1.15 mile to where the trail begins.

Mary West is author of the book series Day Hiker – Gold Country Trail Guide I, II and III (2nd edition Available on Amazon). The books are a collection of the Day Hiker columns where West shares her longtime love of the outdoors, favorite hikes in Northern California’s Gold Country and beyond. West was the recipient of the 2017 and 2019 CRAFT Award for Best Outdoor Column and the 2020 Craft Award for her second book in the series-Day Hiker Gold Country Trail Guide by the Outdoor Writers of California. You can follow West on Facebook and Instagram.

Photo by Mary West