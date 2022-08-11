Mary West: Sierra Discovery Trail

For a day hiker in the foothills, summer means a trek at higher elevation to escape the heat. A waterfall is a bonus. The Sierra Discovery Trail is a short interpretive trail that provides a wealth of information about our history, our watershed and the flora and fauna of the area.

Enjoy the drive out Highway 20, 18-miles east of Nevada City, to Bowman Lake Road. Under the Bowman Lake Road sign, you find the sign for the Sierra Discovery Trail, sponsored by PG&E.

Follow the road around to the trailhead. The parking lot has restrooms, message boards and a kiosk full of interpretive panels. Learn about Native American history and mining history in the area. One of my favorite information boards illustrates our Northern California river system.

Head out in either direction, this is a loop trail. The waterfall will get your attention but make time to see the colossal trees that call this park home. The handsome boardwalk will keep you out of the bog that is a bird watchers paradise. In spring these wetlands host a variety of wildflowers.

This is a great stop to get the kids out of the car to stretch their legs on your way up the hill. At only .9 miles, consider extending your exploration just a bit further up the road to the Diggins Overlook.

You may think this is just a tourist stop to use the restroom, but a lot can be learned about forest health here and there is an amazing view from the overlook.

This short quarter mile interpretive trail is packed with information about how forests are managed. The highlight of this trail is the sturdy Diggins Overlook. The display offers a map with details of all your eyes may survey from this point. If you find it crowded, continue along the path and read the information panels with similar views of the canyon as you go.

Mary West is author of the book series Day Hiker – Gold Country Trail Guide I, II and III (2nd edition Available on Amazon). The books are a collection of the Day Hiker columns where West shares her longtime love of the outdoors, favorite hikes in Northern California’s Gold Country and beyond. West was the recipient of the 2017 and 2019 CRAFT Award for Best Outdoor Column and the 2020 Craft Award for her second book in the series-Day Hiker Gold Country Trail Guide by the Outdoor Writers of California. You can follow West on Facebook and Instagram.

Photo by Mary West

Photo by Mary West

Photo by Mary West