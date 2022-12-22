Mary West: Feather Falls Trail

Worth the drive out Highway 70 to the Plumas National Forest in Butte County, the 410-foot Feather Falls waterfall awaits. But this 9-mile out and back trek offers so much more.

The trailhead offers ample parking. The restrooms are the only low point on this trail. Once out on the well-maintained trail, enjoy the super-sized Pacific Madrone trees, the majestic oaks and the variety of pine trees. Stay right at the fork in the trail unless you like strenuous switchbacks. It is shorter in distance but may take you longer due to the level of difficulty. The wide mostly shaded trail would be great any time of year but in winter and spring the waterfalls are the star. With this winter’s heavy snows, we may get an even longer waterfall season.

Fray Falls is a lovely cascade with a handsome and sturdy wooden bridge to offer the best views.

Be ready for your first glimpse of Bald Rock Dome. You turn a corner on the trail and suddenly this Yosemite-like sight erupts out of the canyon wall. The Bald Rock Pluton as it is known is two miles wide. The dome rises 2,000 feet above the Middle Fork of the Feather River in Bald Rock Canyon. Stay right at the next fork near the end of the trail. This is where the difficult trail ties back into the main trail.

As if these were not enough, the trail reaches its half way point at an observation deck that provides stunning views of Feather Falls and the Middle Fork of the Feather River. The large bench was a great place to have our lunch and take a few dozen pictures.

You may notice a narrow trail at the top of the stairs leading to the observation deck. This trail will take you to the top of the falls.

On our last visit the Manzanita was in full bloom and the other wildflowers were just beginning to put on a show. Looking for flowers and butterflies helps me forget the 860-foot climb out of the canyon. The climb is gradual over the 4.5-mile hike out.

To get to Feather Falls Trail on the Plumas National Forest take Highway 70 North toward Oroville. Take the Oro-Dam Road exit. Turn right onto Highway 162 (Oro-Quincy Highway) toward Forbestown. Right on Forebestown Road, left on Lumpkin, left on 21N35y to the trailhead.

Mary West is author of the book series Day Hiker – Gold Country Trail Guide I, II and III (2nd edition Available on Amazon). The books are a collection of the Day Hiker columns where West shares her longtime love of the outdoors, favorite hikes in Northern California’s Gold Country and beyond. West was the recipient of the 2017 and 2019 CRAFT Award for Best Outdoor Column and the 2020 Craft Award for her second book in the series-Day Hiker Gold Country Trail Guide by the Outdoor Writers of California. You can follow West on Facebook and Instagram.

Photo by Mary West

Photo by Mary West

The wide mostly shaded trail would be great any time of year but in winter and spring the waterfalls are the star.

Photo by Mary West

Be ready for your first glimpse of Bald Rock Dome. You turn a corner on the trail and suddenly this Yosemite-like sight erupts out of the canyon wall.

Photo by Mary West