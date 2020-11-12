Mary West: Exploring the Yuba Rim Trail

The Bear Yuba Land Trust (BYLT) has succeeded again in providing a great opportunity to get us outside on a trail with outstanding views of the Yuba River environs. The Yuba Rim Trail in Yuba County takes us out 2.3 miles and up 750 feet to a nice view of the confluence of the north and middle forks of the Yuba River. I have to strain to see the river below, but the canyon views are fantastic. This moderate hike begins near Dobbins in Yuba County, not far from the Bullards Bar reservoir and Dam. The area across the street from the quarry provides ample parking. The large sign marking the trail head identifies this as the Rice’s Crossing Preserve.

New signage at the trailhead makes locating this trail much easier. Head out behind the signs and look to the left for a great view of the canyon to begin your trek. A new gazebo makes a nice break at the end of the trail to enjoy the view before you depart.

Follow the trail into the woods. The shade on this trail makes for nice autumn color hiking. Some vegetation clearing around power lines opens the area before you return to denser woods. The well-marked path leads to a sturdy bridge. Above the bridge we counted 10 switchbacks that get you out to a logging road. Continue uphill. Just when you think you have crested the last hill, keep going. Look for another area sending you back downhill along the rim of the canyon. The moderate effort this trail demands pays off in a nice rock outcropping and a beautiful sunset view of the canyon in winter.

The elevation provides a mixed conifer forest. This area has a wide variety of trees and attracts many birds for bird watchers. The trail is dog and bike friendly.

On our last visit, we got a late start. As the sun went down, we felt the need to make more noise and hasten our pace. This is mountain lion habitat as well as bear.

To get there take Marysville Road off Highway 20. Look for the old quarry on your right and the trailhead on your left.

Mary West is author of the book series Day Hiker – Gold Country Trail Guide. The books are a collection of the Day Hiker columns where West shares her longtime love of the outdoors, and favorite hikes in Northern California’s Gold Country and beyond. West was the recipient of the 2017 and 2019 CRAFT Award for Best Outdoor Column and the 2020 Craft Award for Day Hiker-Gold Country Trail Guide II by the Outdoor Writers of California. You can follow West on Facebook and Instagram.