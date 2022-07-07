Mary West: Exploring Sagehen Trail

The open meadow of Sagehen Trail is but one reason to make the drive east on Interstate 80 to Truckee. The wildflowers in their season are another. Stampede Reservoir spread out at your feet is still another. This easy 2.5-mile one-way stroll means many people can enjoy this walk. Being on the east side and home to numerous Poplar trees means it’s an autumn hiking destination as well.

Signage is nonexistent so let me try to narrow it down for you. From Interstate 80 east take the Sierraville exit north to Highway 89. Go straight through both round-a-bouts toward Sierraville. Look for a concrete bridge 7 to 8 miles up the road marked Sagehen Creek. Look for cars parked off the road near the bridge on both sides. If you get to the Little Truckee River crossing you went too far.

The trail follows the creek and takes you back to Stampede Reservoir and along its length. In mid-June the bright yellow Mountain Mule’s Ear lined the trail and large swaths of the blooms covered parts of the meadow. Butterflies and lizards joined us along the trail along with the constant melody of birdsong.

We found a Beaver Pond, no beavers swimming, but keep an eye out. Once you reach the reservoir and take in the view, take a few steps back and look south for a trail through a group of trees just short of the reservoir. A makeshift creek crossing gets you alongside the reservoir and to an even more expansive meadow. Sierra Shooting Stars and creamy white Bistort grows along the narrow streams that lead to the reservoir.

The highlight of this trail, if you hit it at the right time in spring, is seeing the meadow filled with deep purple Quamash Camas Lilies. This is also a good summer trail as it is at 6000-foot elevation and takes a few degrees off the oppressive valley temperatures.

Walking through this lush meadow below pine dotted hills in the Sierra is a special opportunity not dulled by the many hikers you will be sharing this popular trail with.

Mary West is author of the book series Day Hiker – Gold Country Trail Guide I, II and III (2nd edition Available on Amazon). The books are a collection of the Day Hiker columns where West shares her longtime love of the outdoors, favorite hikes in Northern California’s Gold Country and beyond. West was the recipient of the 2017 and 2019 CRAFT Award for Best Outdoor Column and the 2020 Craft Award for her second book in the series-Day Hiker Gold Country Trail Guide by the Outdoor Writers of California. You can follow West on Facebook and Instagram

Walking through this lush meadow below pine dotted hills in the Sierra is a special opportunity not dulled by the many hikers you will be sharing this popular trail with.

Photo by Mary West

The highlight of this trail, if you hit it at the right time in spring, is seeing the meadow filled with deep purple Quamash Camas Lilies.

Photo by Mary West

In mid-June the bright yellow Mountain Mule’s Ear lined the trail and large swaths of the blooms covered parts of the meadow.

Photo by Mary West