Mary West: Exploring Canyon View Preserve

I first visited the Canyon View Preserve the day Jeff Darlington of the Placer Land Trust celebrated its grand opening to the public. Volunteers, media and local dignitaries gathered to get a first look at the native plants, trees, grasses and wildflowers that call the area home. Placer Land Trust acquired the land at the end of 2003 and has since worked to restore and preserve the property.

I was thrilled to have a new trail so close to town with a new fantastic view of the Foresthill Bridge and the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Since that day more improvements have been made including benches and picnic tables. More restoration projects are planned for the area including connecting this trail to the Auburn State Recreation Area.

The 50-acre property, now in trust for public access, contains a 1.25-mile loop at the rim of the canyon off Lincoln Way in North Auburn. Take the Bowman Road exit off Interstate 80 and park in the park and ride under the Cal Star helicopters. The trail runs along the guardrail across Lincoln Way from the parking lot and down into the preserve.

With the heat of summer, you may be looking for a shorter hike, close to home. This is it. This trail is also a great location to get in a quick run or walk the dog. There is plenty of shade and a bench along the way, but you will get plenty of vitamin D as there are exposed areas along the route, so bring water, wear sunblock if you need it, and a hat and glasses if that’s your style.

There is some elevation change so sturdy shoes will be your friend. The Harrigan Loop adds the ¼ mile. A wooden footbridge crosses Sierra Canyon Creek at the top and is a nice spot to pause.

If you are short on time, but want to stretch your legs, need a spot for lunch, or just want to enjoy a relaxing view, check out Canyon View Preserve Trail.

Community support is the Placer Land Trust’s greatest asset. Members and partners support all aspects of the organization through their passion, involvement and contributions; without them, Placer Land Trust could not operate. Learn more about Placer Land Trust at Placerlandtrust.org.

Mary West is author of the book series Day Hiker – Gold Country Trail Guide I, II and III (2nd edition Available on Amazon). The books are a collection of the Day Hiker columns where West shares her longtime love of the outdoors, favorite hikes in Northern California’s Gold Country and beyond. West was the recipient of the 2017 and 2019 CRAFT Award for Best Outdoor Column and the 2020 Craft Award for her second book in the series-Day Hiker Gold Country Trail Guide by the Outdoor

Photo by Mary West

Photo by Mary West

Photo by Mary West