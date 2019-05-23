Land Trust leads Celebration of Trails in Nevada County

Bear Yuba Land Trust, a nonprofit community based land trust, hosts Celebrations of Trails, a two-day event that brings together outdoor enthusiasts with local organizations.

Submitted photo

KNOW & GO WHAT: Bear Yuba Land Trust’s Celebration of Trails WHEN: May 31-June 1 Ales for Trails, Friday, May 31, 5-8 p.m. at Ol Republic Brewery Taproom, 124 Argall Way, Nevada City Hike-A-Thon, Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Future Pines to Mines Trail off of Hwy. 20, pre-registration required Celebration of Trails Festival, Saturday, June 1, noon-5 p.m. at Ol’ Republic Roadhouse, Hwy. 20, Nevada City INFO: Call 530-272-5994 or go to www.bylt.org for more information or to register for the Hike-A-Thon

National Trails Day is the United States’ largest celebration of trails. Always held on the first Saturday in June, organizations across the country host events that aim to get people outdoors and onto local trails.

These events can include hikes, biking and horseback rides, paddling trips, bird watching, geocaching, gear demonstrations, stewardship projects and more.

Each year the Bear Yuba Land Trust, a nonprofit community based land trust, hosts Celebrations of Trails, a two-day event that brings together outdoor enthusiasts with local organizations such as Gold Country Trails Council, Forest Trails Alliance, Yuba Trails Stewardship, Pacific Crest Trail Association, Tahoe National Forest and South Yuba River Park Association, among others, to celebrate trails, one of the community’s greatest assets.

The Land Trust, along with the support of its members and volunteers, has built and maintains over 30 miles of trails in order to provide access to nature. Celebration of Trails is the organization’s largest outreach event to promote and celebrate the importance of trails in our community.

This year’s festivities include several opportunities for the public to engage with other outdoor enthusiasts, get involved and have fun while supporting local trails.

Ales for Trails

The celebration begins Friday, May 31, with the Ales to Trails fundraiser at the ol’ Republic Taproom from 5-8 p.m. Here attendees can enjoy award-winning beer, music from KVMRx, meet fellow trail lovers, learn more about the local trail system and register for the Hike-A-Thon!

Hike-A-Thon

The following day Bear Yuba Land Trust will host its 2nd annual Hike-A-Thon along the future Pines-to-Mines Trail off Highway 20. This proposed 72-mile multi-use trail links the towns of Nevada City and Truckee by using existing trail systems. Participants will hike five easy to moderate miles along the trail, starting just south of White Cloud Campground off Highway 20 and finishing at ol’ Republic Brewery’s new Roadhouse (old 5 Mile House), raising money for trails with each step.

The Hike-A-Thon is not a race. It’s a family friendly event for people of all ages and a fun way to get outdoors and support a cause that is healthy for everyone. Everyone who participates is encouraged to help fundraise by donating a minimum of $25. A number of prizes are available to Hike-A-Thon participants, including the top two fundraisers. This year’s goal is $10,000 for building and maintaining Nevada County trails. Pre-registration is required to participate.

Yuba Bus will provide morning shuttles from the Nevada County Government Center to the Hike-A-Thon starting point. Shuttles will take hikers back to their cars that afternoon.

The day wraps with the Celebration of Trails Festival at the ol’ Republic Roadhouse with craft beer, music, a festival village, and family-friendly activities until 5 p.m.

Source: Bear Yuba Land Trust