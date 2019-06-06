Hiking For Good, Hank Meals team up for another Sierra Nevada adventure

Hikers will learn how the demands of the Gold Rush, agriculture and domestic water supplies, timber, and hydroelectricity forever shaped this landscape.

KNOW & GO WHAT: Spaulding Trail with Hank Meals WHEN: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8 MEETING LOCATION: Made available upon registration LENGTH: 6+ miles (depending on the enthusiasm and curiosity of the crew) DIFFICULTY: Moderate to Challenging (depending on fitness level), a few climbs and possible side trips ELEVATION: Mostly on the 5,000 feet contour COST: $35

Archaeologist Hank Meals will lead a hike on the Spaulding Trail to Fordyce Creek this Saturday, June 8.

The six-mile moderate to challenging outing is part of an ongoing year-long series exploring cultural landscapes at different elevations within the Yuba, Bear and American River Watersheds called Yuba Trails and Tales exclusively for Hiking For Good and Outlandish Experiences.

Hikers will meet at the Nevada County Government Center parking lot in Nevada City at 8:30 a.m. under the solar panels near the jail and caravan up to the trailhead. Participants should arrive back to town by 3:30 p.m. The cost is $35.

Located at 5,000 feet, Spaulding Trail weaves through a mixture of conifers, two kinds of manzanita, black oaks, boulders and big granite outcroppings. For indigenous people, this valley, where the South Yuba River and Fordyce Creek merge, was probably one of the last places to gather acorns while heading up country. Lake Spaulding is a reservoir created by a 275-foot-high dam across the canyon of the South Yuba River.

Hank Meals is known for his extensive and intimate knowledge of his habitat. A prolific writer and author of several books on hiking trails in the Yuba Watershed, Hank shares information, stories and discoveries about the topography, natural history and culture of the Yuba River basin in the Sierra Nevada. Read Hank’s blog at: yubatreadhead.blogspot.com

Register for the hike at: https://bit.ly/2VrUWu3

Last minute registrants can email laura@hiking4good.com or call 530-913-3067 and be prepared to bring cash.