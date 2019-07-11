Fireside Chats: Bear Yuba Land Trust hosts ‘Wildflowers of the High Sierra’ with Julie Carville

TICKETS: Free, but space is limited and pre-registration is required. Sign up at www.bylt.org or call 530-272-5994

Bear Yuba Land Trust and Inn Town Campground will host author, photographer, and recognized botanist Julie Carville for this month’s Fireside Chat, Thursday, July 18, 6-7:30 p.m. to hear stories about high elevation wildflowers and learn when and where to find the best wildflower displays.

In Carville’s latest book, “Tahoe’s Spectacular Wildflower Trails,” she covers 21 of Tahoe’s scenic wildflower hikes in the Tahoe basin and surrounding National Forest. More than 900 color photos, including a tree and wildflower photo guide, make plant identification user friendly. Native American earth wisdom and plant uses, along with birds and other animals and pollinators feature the richness and diversity of Tahoe’s plant communities. It also includes hikes for all abilities and interests, from day hikers to backpackers. Stories about the plants and animals make botany more fun and help to deepen the reader’s natural love for the amazing beauty and sacredness of Nature.

“Prepare to be inspired! Julie’s knowledge, enthusiasm, and passion are contagious. She’ll teach you how to identify Sierra wildflowers, where to find them, the important ecological role they play — and you will have fun in the process! With Julie as your guide, countless hours of delightful meandering await you,” says David Edelson, Sierra Nevada project director, The Nature Conservancy.

Carville has also co-authored “Wildflowers of Nevada & Placer Counties” and “Trees and Shrubs of Nevada & Placer Counties,” and is a contributing author of “California’s Wild Gardens.” Carville has written and photographed for numerous publications, including the Sierra Heritage magazine, Sacramento Bee, and San Francisco Chronicle. She has traveled throughout Northern California presenting programs on California’s native plants for public institutions and private groups. In 2014, BYLT recognized her work with the esteemed John Skinner Outdoors Recreation Award.

Set against a backdrop of towering ponderosa pines at the Inn Town Campground, the Fireside Chat summer series explores current conservation issues — trail access, land use, and wildlife biodiversity – in an outdoor round table storytelling and conversational format, with the goal to entertain, increase a deeper knowledge of the Sierra Nevada foothills and mountains, and foster collaboration.

Carville’s book Tahoe’s Spectacular Wildflower Trails will be available for purchase.

Fireside Chats are free and open to the public, but space is limited and pre-registration is required. Attendees will need to park off site on New Mohawk Road and walk across the street to the campground.

