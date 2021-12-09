Denis Peirce: Winter stripers on the Sacramento River

The Sacramento River can be viewed as a fish highway going up the center of the valley. In any given season you can find something swimming in that river that is worthy of an angler’s attention. Currently there are salmon still migrating in from the ocean and steelhead are also in the system. Recently I was invited to go striper fishing on the Sacramento by Bill McCrea.

All my previous striper trips on the river were during the spring as these fish moved up from the bay and delta to spawn in the river from Knight’s Landing up through the Colusa area. This can start as early as March and last through May. Bill wanted to fish north of Colusa halfway to Chico. There is a resident population of stripers in this stretch of the river throughout the year. I had never been on this part of the river and was anxious to go.

To fish this area a jet boat is required. The river is wide and often shallow but there are dead trees throughout this area. These trees can be just a heavy limb to huge cottonwoods that have had the bank eroded out from under them. They are anchored to the bottom in midcurrent. Sometimes they can have 10 feet of trunk above the water. The ones you really have to watch out for are limbs a couple of inches below the surface that can rip a hole in an aluminum hull if you choose the wrong path going upstream at full speed. Full speed is necessary in the jet boat to navigate over shallow sandbars. Suffice it to say you want to go in someone else’s boat the first time.

We launched at Butte City which is due west from Oroville. Right at the boat ramp is some of the most treacherous water with a forest of dead wood protruding up through the surface. I have heard that during the winter sturgeon season on the Sacramento River the hazard is these trees floating down the river. If you are on anchor and a tree hits your anchor rope it can swamp your boat in seconds. The mystery to me for years has been wouldn’t all of the trees eventually be pushed down into the delta and the river be free of obstructions? This was answered a half mile up from the ramp on a bend in the river. The outside bend was a cliff with an orchard on top. As the bank continued to erode, there was an unlimited supply of orchard trees ready to be washed into the river each successive flood.

From what I can gather this is not a popular part of the river to fish. All of the navigation hazards and the shallow nature of this area are not really good for salmon anglers. Yes, the salmon pass through but there are easier places to fish, with deeper, more defined channels.

This area is the temperature transition zone. Twenty miles farther up the water is cooler in the early fall and the salmon bite is dependent on water temps. The good trout and steelhead water is above Red Bluff and the good sturgeon holes are below Colusa. What this area is good for is striper habitat. The trees break the current and create deep holes around their bases. The stripers can be anywhere but the deeper slots and holes are the best spots to fish.

We spent a cold overcast day on the river. We did see two other boats during the day. One of the boats belonged to Chuck Ragan, one of the few guides who specialize in fly fishing stripers in this area.

Bill and I went a number of miles upriver and fished our way back to the boat ramp. We fished many of the deeper pockets close to sunken trees without much success. Where we found the fish was in relatively deep water adjacent to a weedy sandbar about waist deep. The baitfish were up in the shallows and the stripers were in the deeper water. If you can find the food, the stripers will not be far away.

We were trolling big flies up to six inches long. The most popular color is chartreuse. They will hit other colors but don’t go without chartreuse. River stripers will hit minnows, cut bait and any lure that represents a fish they can fit in their mouths. They are not picky.

My eating preference is white fleshed fish. We kept one 20 inch fish to bring home. There are huge stripers to be found on the Sacramento. Chuck Ragan has landed fish up to 40 pounds from the river. These huge fish are the prime breeding stock and are not as good to eat as the younger ones.

The striper fishery between Colusa and Chico is very good in the winter, water conditions allowing. Good winter storms will raise the water and turn the color to chocolate milk. It can take a week or so of decent weather for the water to drop and clear.

Unless you are an experienced river boater, I would not recommend taking your boat there the first few trips. There are a couple of guides who fish here regularly. Tom Page at the Reel Angler’s Fly Shop (530-477-5397) can put you in contact with them.

Bill McCrea with a striper on.

Photo by Denis Peirce

Locals waiting for fish dinner.

Photo by Denis Peirce

Bill McCrea with striper.

Photo by Denis Peirce