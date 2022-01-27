Denis Peirce: The late winter rainbow spawn

One of the marks of a good angler is an understanding of what is going on under the water. Where are the fish in their annual life cycle/ For the rainbow trout and steelhead anglers, the winter/spring spawn is an indicator of where to find these fish.

I recently had a conversation with a reader who told me he did not know what a steelhead was. It is a rainbow trout that has gone out to the salt water and returned to spawn in freshwater. They are much like salmon in their migration but steelhead survive the spawn to come back in future years. Rainbows and steelhead genetically are the same fish. The Department of Fish & Game defines a steelhead as a rainbow over 16 inches that is in a river from which they can swim to the sea.

Currently the Sacramento Valley hatchery steelhead are finishing their spawn. The Feather River Hatchery began steelhead spawning the first week of January and has continued through the month. They spawn the newly arrived fish each Wednesday. There will be one more spawn next week to finish off the season.

There is a phenomenon that I do not understand. Hatchery steelhead spawn in January in the Sacramento River system but wild steelhead don’t spawn until March.

Tom Page, Reel Angler’s Fly Shop, told me of an unusual run of fish this year on the Yuba River. Most years Tom would catch three to six hatchery origin fish on the Yuba in a season. Since late November there has been an influx of hatchery origin steelhead on the Lower Yuba. Last week Tom caught and released three of these fish in one day! Based on customer comments, he has estimated up to 40 of these fish have been caught in just one week this month. One of Tom’s fish last week was a 28 inch post spawn fish. Pre-spawn, these fish are thick bodied and strong. This particular fish was thin and not very athletic when hooked.





Tom has been fishing the Yuba for decades and has not seen this number of hatchery origin fish before. Hatchery steelhead can be identified by the clipped adipose fin.

Local Yuba River anglers have made the assumption that these hatchery fish are strays from the Feather River Hatchery. I contacted the hatchery and they have received their normal return of steelhead, about 1,100 fish. It is possible that they came from another hatchery, but their origin is unknown.

The wild (non hatchery) fish on the Yuba seem to be on schedule for their March spawn, which is concurrent with their cousins in our lake systems. Recently I received similar fishing reports from Bullard’s Bar and Lake Shasta. Anglers at Bullard’s who were after trout and kokanee were targeting the top end of the lake where the North Yuba comes in. They were using kokanee gear, dodgers and hootchies. They picked up a couple of kokanee but did much better on rainbow trout. I was up there last weekend and we had action at the back end of the lake and at the mouth of Willow Creek. This is consistent with rainbows staging pre-spawn but also it is the best location to find food in a reservoir like Bullard’s.

I contacted Jeff Goodwin, guide on Lake Shasta. He specializes in targeting rainbow trout this time of the year. The trout he was pursuing in the main body of the lake a couple of months ago are now to be found at the upper end of the main river arms of the lake. Many of the trout he has been cleaning for his customers have eggs that are not completely mature, leading to the conclusion that these fish will be heading up tributaries like the Sacramento and McCloud Rivers on time for a March spawn. Another factor to consider is the preponderance of the shad bait fish, winter over in the backs of the river arms. Jeff is fishing the upper river arms with shad imitations.

I also checked in with Val Aubrey about Eagle Lake rainbows. All other things being equal, March is prime time for rainbows to head up Pine Creek to spawn. The rainbows will not move up the creek until the water temp rises to 40 degrees. For California, Eagle Lake is in an extremely cold location. Currently overnight lows are in the single digits and most of the lake is covered with ice. If the Eagle Lake rainbows can not spawn by late April due to water temp, their eggs will deteriorate and there will not be a viable spawn.

Another factor that I believe drives the timing of the rainbow spawn is the number of daylight hours. We humans spend most of our time indoors. We do not tune into the natural world like our ancestors. March 21 is the spring equinox, equal numbers of day and night hours. There is a strong correlation with the equinox and solstice events and life underwater.

My conclusion to all of these indicators is that if you are looking for rainbow trout in our lakes the places to go are the mouths of the spawning tributaries in January and February. If you go back there in March and strike out, the rainbows may all be up the rivers.

Get out there while this nice weather lasts. Hopefully we will see some storms coming through in the near future.

Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union’s Outdoors section and is host of “The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report,” which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com