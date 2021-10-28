Denis Peirce: The big flush

The rain deluge of last weekend seemed to be Mother Nature’s attempt to balance out the drought in one weekend. I dumped my overflowing rain gauge twice which put the total at somewhere over a foot of rain for the storm.

My prediction last week of prime fishing conditions on the Lower Yuba was based on the river taking on some staining and rising a few inches. That was an underestimation of what was in store for us. The Lower Yuba, which had been flowing at 800 cfs, peaked at over 15,000 cfs Sunday night. A gauge on the river near Smartsville reported the river briefly rising five feet. I took a boat ride on Englebright Reservoir Wednesday and the lake was the color of chocolate milk from the dam to Rice’s Crossing.

Tom Page, Reel Angler’s Fly Shop, reported customers successfully fishing the lower river late this week. Water clarity was about a foot. Fishing below the salmon redds with large, dark nymphs and egg imitations was producing fish. As soon as Englebright stops spilling and draws water from the depths the water clarity will improve. The peak of the salmon spawn traditionally occurs at Halloween.

For the salmon anglers in the valley the surge in river flows moved the darker salmon upstream to the spawning areas. Fishing in the main river channels will be producing fresh fish when conditions improve. Currently the Sacramento River is too muddy to fish from the upper delta to Red Bluff. Up at the Barge Hole a few miles above Red Bluff the river is clearing and anglers are out. Ten days ago, near downtown Sacramento, a flasher could be seen seven feet down in the river, too clear to fish effectively. Now the visibility is measured in inches at best. It will take a week or more for the brown water to get flushed out of the river.

Although the main fall run fish have come through, there is a late fall run that arrives in November. It is also possible that fall-run salmon delayed coming in due to the low warm water conditions. The salmon season is not finished.





This storm should also draw the first sturgeon of the season up the Sacramento River. Some of these fish had already moved from the bay into the lower delta in the last month. A rule of thumb is that sturgeon will move upriver with a two foot rise in the river level. At the confluence of the Sacramento and Feather Rivers, Verona, the water rose over a dozen feet this week. The odds are that when conditions improve on the river above Knights Landing there will be sturgeon on the bite.

Our local lakes have come up close to having the launch ramps functional again. Collin’s Lake rose 17 feet. That is not quite enough for the main ramp to be back in operation but a few more inches of rain will hopefully get us there. The knock on Collins is how muddy it gets right after a major storm, but time will fix that. Lake Oroville came up 30 feet which is quite impressive. I heard that the lower lake was still relatively clear water. Up the river arms was totally brown water. It may have mixed by now. The ramp at Bidwell was close to becoming operational again.

Up in the high country, Lake Almanor remained clear. There was muddy water at the mouth of some of the tributaries but the main body of the lake remains unchanged. Many of the smaller creeks, which had been dry, are now flowing again. The high winds and rain scattered the fish. But anglers have been on the water this week doing well. John Crotty reported flat calm conditions on Wednesday and a good bite. The Forest Service is in the process of removing the burnt trees at the Canyon Dam Boat Ramp. We hope to hear it will be open soon.

Val Aubrey at Eagle Lake said the lake rose about four inches with the water temps in the low 50s. Eagle Lake is in the rain shadow of the mountains and had a mix of rain and snow over the weekend. The ramp is serviceable at the south end. Larger boats are able to be put in. Please do not gun the engine to put your boat back on the trailer. That is what digs out the gravel at the base of the ramp.

The fishing at Eagle is very good. The end of October through November is prime time to go. Eagle is now open through February. You really have to be dedicated to fish Eagle in the late fall and winter. It really gets cold up there.

I have always said, add water and you will get fish. We got the water last weekend and as things settle down the fishing should improve.

Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union’s Outdoors section and is host of “The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report,” which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com