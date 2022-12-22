Denis Peirce: Promising research on Pacific Salmon

Denis Peirce



The salmon runs in the north state have been in overall decline for half a century. The populations are cyclical. Last year, we had a substantial run on the Lower Yuba. The spring run came on strong and the fall run was also good. The peaks and the troughs of the cycle have been trending downward.

This season, the salmon returns were disappointing. With warm low water, the few fish that came were late. When the fish were running, the bite was off on the Feather and Sacramento Rivers.

In the last few years biologists working on the issue have made some promising progress.

In 2020 at the Coleman Fish Hatchery near Red Bluff, which services the Sacramento River salmon run, there were some disturbing things going on with juvenile salmon. Some of the 1 to 2 inch fish would roll onto their sides, drift towards the bottom, recover, then repeat the behavior. In a tank with a million fish, losing a hundred is to be expected. The problem accelerated to thousands of fatalities. The same phenomenon was found at the other hatcheries propagating salmon.

At first a virus was suspected but that was ruled out by the onsite lab, the Fish Health Center. Internet searches finally came up with some clues.

In the 1990s the same phenomenon was observed in Canadian hatcheries on the Great Lakes. The pollution problem on the lakes was being addressed, yet with dramatically improved water quality, trout populations continued in decline. A Canadian scientist named Fitzsimons had a theory that it might be a nutrient deficiency. He began testing and ultimately found that addressing the lack of “B” vitamins solved the hatchery issue.

In the last three decades this research has turned up the same problem in birds, invertebrates as well as fish. The affected areas include the Pacific Northwest, the East Coast and Northern European waters. What has made the diagnosis difficult is that B-1, thiamine, deficiency does not directly kill the fish. It weakens them to the point that they succumb to other things. And the “other things” have been our focus.

Back to the Coleman Hatchery in 2020, dissolved B-1 was added to the water and the fish recovered in a matter of hours. This nutritional supplement is now standard practice. But this is a band aid, not a solution. The problem, most likely, is in the ocean where the bottom of the food chain actually creates thiamine. It is consumed by the plankton etc. passing this and other nutrients up the chain and ultimately to the top predators. The B-1 deficiency lasts in adult female salmon and affects their eggs and thus the next generation. Some hatcheries are experimenting with injecting vitamin B-1 into returning female salmon.

Current fishery biologist thoughts are that the local salmon thiamine problem might be caused by the over abundance of anchovies off Northern California. Salmon normally have a varied diet of mixed small fish, krill (small shrimp) and squid. If the anchovies were too easy to find, the salmon may have focused too much on them. There are baitfish, alewives in the Great Lakes for instance, that have the feature of locking up thiamine so that it is not passed up the food chain.

Conclusion: This is not a scientific article that purports to have the solution. What is known is that the B-1 deficiency is real and it potentially is a major contributing factor to other issues regarding the long term decline in our salmon populations. It is most likely driven by factors in the ocean that we have yet to understand. The good news is that we now have a better idea of what might be a basic cause and can proceed to follow the clues that might present a solution.

One reaction coming from the Feather River Hatchery is to boost production of salmon. For many years they had a quota of 6,000,000 salmon. Last year they increased their output to 8,000,000 salmon, which seemed to be the maximum for the size of the facility. This year they are aiming for 9.5 million. They will put 1.5 million into the river system early to assure adequate room for remaining 8,000,000 to grow out. This is a creative solution to hopefully boost the population without building more infrastructure.

It is easy to be critical of bureaucracies and how they do their jobs. But having met a number of the personnel at the Feather River Hatchery, I can attest that these are people dedicated to having strong fisheries throughout our state. With the recent research progress I have good reason to hope we will make strides toward solving the riddle of the declining salmon populations.

Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union’s Outdoors section and is host of “The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report,” which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com