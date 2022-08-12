Denis Peirce: MoonLight Bassin’

Over a hundred years ago there was a fishing club in Indiana known as “The MoonLight Bass Club”. During the heat of summer they would be on the water at night when there was enough light to catch a fish yet stay out of trouble. Their preferred fishing mode is still a nice way to spend a summer’s night.

Last night was the full moon for August, the perfect time to be out on the water as it is getting dark and to stay for as long as you can stay awake. If you follow the solunar tables to find actively feeding fish you will note it is when the moon is directly overhead, midnight tonight, or directly under foot, noon tomorrow.

Actually you don’t have to wait for the full moon. Four to five days before full, as the moon is growing, it rises in late afternoon and illuminates well enough to fish after sundown. Also, the moon will be directly overhead before midnight.

Early this week, I fished a local bass pond as the day was ending. If you get on the water with the sun still up, as the light fades your eyes will gradually adjust to the moon light. It is not light enough to see the exact location of the shore or bushes in the water for accurate casting. My technique is to fish with top water plugs or floating frogs, casting as far as possible across the water. If you cast into the moon’s reflection on the water you can watch as the lure swims back to you and hopefully, as a bass takes it on the surface. It is not effective to make every cast into the moonlight. I also throw into the darkness. Not dissimilar to fishing with your eyes closed. This makes it about hearing the fish hit and feeling the take. This is quite different from daylight where fishing is primarily a visual sport.

If you can stay long enough the best fishing can be from 10 p.m. until two in the morning.

If you do not have access to a farm pond for night time bass fishing, there are foothill lakes that feature good night time fishing as well. Recently, a couple of friends each went night fishing, launching boats in the evening, anchoring up and fishing through the night. Both of these anglers used lights in the water to attract the bait fish which draws in the crappie and bass. Once a school of bait fish come to the light the bite is on.

The other night time fishery is catfish. A popular spot for this is from shore in the backs of coves. Lake Oroville is known for this as well as other foothill lakes like Rollins and Folsom.

When it comes to outdoor activity we humans are primarily diurnal. We go inside as it gets dark and leave the natural world to the animals. Getting outside after dark is another world worth exploring. I think you will enjoy the experience.

Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union’s Outdoors section and is host of “The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report,” which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com

Salmon Surge With tonight’s full moon there will be a surge of salmon coming out of the salt headed into the Sacramento River system. This will be the first push of the fall run. The August full moon heralds the beginning of good salmon angling in the valley. All of the salmon in the rivers will be new arrivals with good quality. As the schools come up in September and October the percentage of fresh fish in the system will necessarily decline as the early arrivals get darker. The best chance of catching a fresh quality fish can be in August when they are all bright. There have been a few fish taken daily in the upper reaches of the Feather River near Oroville. By late next week I expect these results to improve dramatically. The American River continues to have heavy flows at 3500 cfs which makes it a source for relatively cool water. This has been attracting salmon since the valley season opened in mid July. There are concentrations of salmon at the mouth of the American but the catching has been tough. The Sacramento River above Corning has suitable water temps as well. If you are serious about bringing home some quality salmon, the ocean is where you want to be. All those fish destined to come up the river system have to converge off San Francisco Bay. It is out where they are still feeding where the highest quality salmon are to be found.

Early this week I fished a local bass pond as the day was ending. If you get on the water with the sun still up, as the light fades your eyes will gradually adjust to the moon light.

Paddle boat heading into the sunset.

Evening Moon Rise over the pond.

Colin and Nancy Peirce fishing from paddle boat.

Colin and Nancy Peirce fishing from paddle boat.

