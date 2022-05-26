Denis Peirce: Memorial Weekend fishing opportunities

If you are reading this on Friday you have not made plans to leave for the weekend. There are a number of day trips available to get outdoors and do some fishing if you are staying home.

Last weekend when I drove back over Donner Summit I was surprised to still see snow in the high country. I have seen snow well into July following wet years, and I was expecting not to see this much in a drought year. The best estimates say we have another two weeks of runoff that will keep the rivers high.

As of late this week the North Yuba was well over 900 cfs. The river begins to fish well at 700 to 800 cfs, not far off. I spoke with Jim Johnston, former lodge owner on the North Yuba. On the river above Downieville, the water temperature from the snow melt will rise into the 50s as the flows drop to the 700 cfs range. This would mark the beginning of the summer fly fishing season.

There are small streams in the area that can fish well before the main river does. Streams that flow from the north side of the river canyon will drop into shade and temperature before those on the south side. The north side gets full sun and the snow melts sooner.

This past week a 25 inch brown trout was caught at Gold Lake, above Bassett’s Station. This is the season when the larger predator fish are still high in the water column feeding. They will go deeper as the water warms and there is a window of opportunity to fish from shore and have a shot at a bigger fish.

Across the Sierra the kokanee fishing at Stampede Reservoir has been unexpectedly good. Last year, Stampede was terrible as a fishery. The lake level was very low and the kokanee were small. The lake below, Boca Reservoir, was kept at a higher level and it was the kokanee lake of choice for the fishing guides. Late last summer there was a significant fish kill on Stampede. I remember seeing a video of hundreds of dead fish washed up on the shore of the lake. Speculation was that as a fishery, it was wiped out. That has been proven not to be the case. Stampede has rebounded and the guides are seeing kokanee of up to 15 inches in their catches. The most common size is closer to 13 inches.

The current supposition is that the reduction in fish numbers relative to the food source available, has enabled an improved growth rate. It is possible for these fish to put on a few more inches this summer.

Two weeks ago Shaun Rainsbarger was guiding on Stampede. The water temp was in the high 40s and the kokanee were at the top of the water column. He was even seeing them splashing on the surface. Since then the water has warmed to the high 50s and the most productive depth is 30 to 40 feet down.

Shaun also has been mackinaw fishing at Donner Lake with his clients. Recently he has been landing some mackinaw in the 10 pound range. He has an agreement with his clients that these big fish go back into the lake after a quick photo. He will keep the small fish under 5 pounds for eating. Donner looks big from the freeway but it could be fished out if the big ones are not put back.

On my way back over the Sierra last Sunday I stopped at Lake Spaulding. There was only one boat trailer in the parking lot along with some kayak racks on cars. I did not speak with any anglers but the lake is open. The lake level looks good for a drought year. This is another possibility for this weekend.

Bullard’s Bar continues to fish well. The kokanee are biting down at the 55 to 65 foot depth. With the surface temps in the high 60s you will be sharing the water with water skiers. Justin Leonard, Out Cast Guide Service, says that the skiers don’t seem to bother the kokanee when they are that deep. The bass anglers working the shore line are getting a lot of action on modest sized spots.

Scott’s Flat continues to fish well for bass. I expect a lot of recreational boat use this weekend which might put the fish off the bite midday. I would fish early and late for best results.

Eagle Lake near Susanville opens this weekend. The water temps have been rising through the upper 50s with the expectation of hitting the 60 degree mark this weekend. There has been a lot of controversy with regard to opening the campgrounds and store. Most of the camping will be available for the opener but the store will not. Water levels will be a problem again this season. For opening weekend the lake will be at the August level from last year. This does not bode well for late summer and fall fishing. If you want to fish Eagle Lake by boat this year the sooner you go the better. Speculation is that by late summer the launch ramp will not be usable for larger boats.

The same recommendation goes for much of the freshwater fisheries in our state. Spring and very early summer will be good. After that the coast may be our best bet. Pray for a wet winter!

