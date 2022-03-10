Denis Peirce: Closing the season on Eagle Lake

For decades the trout season on Eagle Lake, near Susanville, started on the Memorial Day weekend and ran until the last day of December. The intent of the closed season was to protect the spring spawning run of Eagle Lake trout. The spawn is a late March until early May event. Last year the Department of Fish & Wildlife decided that extending the season for a couple of months would not threaten the spawn. So starting this year the season remained open until the last day of February.

Extending the season sounds good until you remember what a cold place Eagle Lake is. Frost in August is not unheard of. Overnight lows in October can regularly get down into the teens on clear nights. I wrote a column a couple of years ago about fishing there the first week of November in a serious snow storm.

Former Penn Valley resident Gary Lane now lives in Spaulding on the shore of Eagle Lake. He invited Colin and me to drive up and fish the new winter season with him. As fate would have it a couple of days before our mid January date the lake began to freeze up. The launch ramp was a sheet of ice and there was ice extending many yards out from the shore. Our trip was canceled.

By Jan. 28 the entire lake was frozen. There were a couple of inches along the shore and an unknown thickness out on the middle of the lake. Conditions stayed that way until mid February. On the 13th there was some open water out over deep water. By the 15th, 40 degree days and a west wind broke up the ice. During the last two weeks of the month the main body of the lake was open despite some -4 degree overnight lows. The really cold nights refroze the shallows at the north end but the launch ramp and deep water in the south remained usable. A storm came through on the 21st, dropping five inches of snow. It did not last long and the fishing did not stop.

Ten days ago Gary started sending me photos of the fish he was catching. The trout were mostly in the three to four pound range. On his boat they landed 18 trout their first day back on the lake, most on an olive leech fly. The first few days after ice out it was mostly a locals thing. By the second weekend the word was out. There were ten boats on the lake and at least two dozen anglers fishing from the bank.

I checked in with Val Aubrey, another Spaulding resident, and she was on the water much of the last two weeks of the season. On different days she was out in her kayak as well as her boat. The water temp was a consistent 36 to 38 degrees but the trout were on the bite. Val did well trolling the traditional orange Jay Fair style fly, just below the surface. With the water so cold slowing everything down was the key to success. Another boat approached Val wanting to know how she was catching fish when they were not. The answer was their speed. They were going as fast as three mph and Val was close to one mph. When they slowed down they got into the fish.

Val commented that the trout were scattered across the lake. Gary Lane noted that he had much better results near the mouths of incoming creeks. The shore anglers did well casting flies with fly rods or slowly fishing jigs under floats. Overall the fishing was excellent.

Winter fishing at Eagle Lake is not a “dawn’s early light” endeavor. Most angler’s arrive by 10 a.m. and are off by mid-afternoon. Judging by some of Gary’s photos they stayed late on the last day of the season.

Eagle Lake has closed for the next three months to take the pressure off during the spawn. Judging by the size of the fish caught during the last 10 days of the winter season, the opener on Memorial Day Weekend should be excellent.

Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union’s Outdoors section and is host of “The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report,” which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com

One fish short of a three angler limit on the first day back on the water in mid-February.

Photo by Gary Lane

Feb. 28, 10 a.m. — the last day of the season on Eagle Lake.

Photo by Gary Lane