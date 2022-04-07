Denis Peirce: A trip to remember: Spring fishing on Lake Almanor

The weather this winter has been quite mild, leading me to a false sense of springtime. I was spending time on the water but my angling results were not stellar. But since the equinox things have turned around. A good parallel to this are the grasses in Penn Valley. Prior to late March the soil was moist, the sun was shining and the grass was green. But it did not grow. With the coming of spring, you can find knee high weeds that need to be mowed.

The same is happening under water. The food chain is coming alive.

The last week of March, Colin and I were invited to fish Lake Almanor with a group of anglers we met through Quail Lodge. The lodge was lost in the Dixie Fire last summer. The group shared a rental home near the lake. There were eight anglers on two boats and we fished daily from 7 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Almanor is at 4,500 foot elevation and there is still snow on the ground in shady locations. Typical of springtime in the Sierra we had frost some mornings and we were on the water for the showers early last week. In the afternoons, if the wind stopped and the sun was out it was T-shirt weather.

Almanor, above Chico, is the best fishing lake in California, in my opinion. Anglers from the Southland talk about Crowley Lake in the eastern Sierra. Eagle Lake, near Susanville, has its following but for me Almanor has provided many memorable trips through the years.

During the winter Almanor can fish well. When the water is in the low 40s and high 30s, the trout feed on minnows out over deep water. But with the onset of spring the food chain comes alive and the fish have a lot more variety in their diet. During the four days we spent on the water we saw water temps from 47 to 53 degrees on the surface. The wind, rain and air temps dictated the water temp.

I anticipated fishing the shallow edges of the lake for brown trout and rainbows prior to the trip. Typically in early spring the pond smelt minnows are along the rocky shores to spawn and the predators follow them in. During the last week of March this year that was not the case. Almost every trout we caught came near the surface out over what is deep water for Almanor, 30 to 40 feet.

Colin and I fished with Cal Harris on his boat. He has a sophisticated fish finder with GPS tracking. Every time we hooked a fish we put a dot on the graph to mark the location. The history on this device dates back two years. The surprising thing was how the fish were in the same locations day after day and year after year. Based on the lake bottom portrayed on the screen there was no feature to explain this. Each day the wind and current could be coming from different directions. The lake level changes with the season yet something keeps the fish in the same spots. Sam, who did most of the boat driving, would call out when we said “Fish on” that it invariably happened when we crossed a dot on the map. I was reminded of treasure maps in pirate films. It is good to fish with a guy who has “The Map.”

Another interesting feature of this trip was the variety of food in the stomachs of the fish we cleaned. I expected the smelt minnows and an occasional midge insect. These were present but there was a surprising number of hexagenia nymphs. These are the big mayflies that hatch at the summer solstice in late June. The nymphs live in the bottom mud yet they were in the stomachs of trout feeding at the surface over deep water. In the cold water of early spring I had not expected these bugs to be active where the trout would have access to them. This is another mystery that can only be solved by spending more time on the water fishing.

The number one lure this trip was a “Red Dot Frog” Speedy Shiner trolled at over 3 mph. That is fast for trout fishing.

Lake Almanor fishery is based on the bottom soils that were a rich meadow before the dam was built. The Lake Almanor Fishery Association is very active in maintaining the fish population that has an exceptional growth rate in a food rich environment. Most of the fish we landed were in the 16 to 19 inch range with our largest fish well over 22 inches, almost four pounds.

Many thanks to Cal Harris and Jason Lai who organized the trip and provided their boats for everyone. The evening meals provided camaraderie, the opportunity to compare notes and the obligatory angler bravado. Fishing is about more than just reeling in trout, the anglers you share it with are a large part of the experience. A trip to remember.

Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union’s Outdoors section and is host of “The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report,” which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com

Cal Harris and Colin Peirce with the day’s catch.

Photo by Denis Peirce

The biggest fish of the trip.

Photo by Denis Peirce

Colin Peirce and Cal Harris.

Photo by Denis Peirce

Mount Lassen on a cloudy spring day.

Photo by Denis Peirce

Denis and Colin with a day's catch.

Provided photo

Spring showers.

Photo by Denis Peirce