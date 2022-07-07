Denis Peirce: A deep dive into kokanee fishing





There is a difference between a casual angler who can have some good days on the water and an excellent angler who can consistently put fish in the boat day after day. Many of the later fishermen put their skills to work as guides. I have come to the conclusion that the casual angler sees the surface of the water and does what has worked in the past. The excellent angler sees through the surface and comprehends what is going on in the depths today. One such angler is local guide Brett Brady (fishbarebones.com ) who has been guiding for 25 years on local rivers and lakes. In a recent conversation Brett described himself to me as a structure fisherman. I asked why he chose the location we were fishing and he said he was trolling the structure.

Kokanee caught on a trolling fly.

Submitted by Denis Peirce

Many years ago I owned a 14 foot aluminum boat and wanted to add a fish finder. I asked Brett as a guide, who used one everyday, for his thoughts on where the best value was. He replied that I should either get a very expensive one that displayed lots of detail or else just get the most basic model that showed the bottom depth and water temperature. What I didn’t get at the time was the message that the lower cost model would reveal the structure below the surface, the basis for his fishing success.

The red-brown bands on the right side of the screen are schools of kokanee.

Submitted by Denis Peirce

A week ago I accompanied Brett for a day of kokanee fishing on New Bullards Bar Reservoir. In the heat of summer, kokanee are the most consistent fishery in our north state lakes. These fish are a sockeye salmon raised in freshwater. During the winter they can be caught but in the summer they feed heavily on plankton and can be readily caught. By late summer they are developing a red hue and a hooked jaw typical of their saltwater cousins getting ready to spawn. The prime time is now through August.

Guide Brett Brady.

Submitted by Denis Peirce

Rather than focus on the fishing, I spent the trip watching Brett and how he fished the lake. The results he produced were in marked contrast to many of the other boats on the water. Brett has been fishing this lake for over 25 years and in his mind’s eye, knows the terrain. He has a very sophisticated fish finder that will verify if the fish are present on the structure he is searching over.

Typical "Dodger & Fly" rig.

Submitted by Denis Peirce

Casual kokanee anglers, myself included, tend to fish an area known to produce kokanee, at a depth that is appropriate for the water temperature. We catch an occasional kokanee but 10 fish limits per angler in a few hours of fishing is another level of skill or understanding of the fishery.

A good morning's fishing — both reached the 10 fish limit on New Bullards Bar Reservoir.

Submitted by Denis Peirce

Among the factors Brett relies on are sun, subsurface currents, wind direction and water temp. The structure he is most interested in are points extending into the lake. These can be major points such as Garden Point on the lake or just a slight bump on the shoreline dropping steeply into the lake. The currents he is entering into his calculation can be from colder incoming streams or wind driven currents across the top of the lake. Fish will tend to hang behind a point out of any current. This structure can also concentrate food drifting on the current.

First fish of the day for Stephanie (from Auburn).

Submitted by Denis Peirce

Another variable that comes into play is the angle of the sun. Fish do not have eyelids. At first light there is no glare and the bite is usually quite good. As the sun is rising mid morning, it can be shining into the eyes of the fish, in effect blinding them if they are looking into a current coming from the east. Brett explains that is why in some locations on Bullards Bar the bite will stop around 9 a.m. or so. Once the sun gets higher, or the wind puts a ripple on the surface, the glare is gone and the bite will resume.

Another complication to this puzzle is the orientation of the arms of Bullards. The Dark Day arm is roughly east-west, while the North Yuba arm is more north-south. They are very different with respect to sun/shade, wind direction and the volume of water causing the currents coming in from the North Yuba versus Willow Creek.

A bald eagle snatches a dead kokanee off the surface of New Bullards Bar Reservoir. | Submitted by Denis Peirce





Show CaptionsHide Captions

Another variable is water temperature. Bullards Bar is unique in that water can be drafted from the lake at many different levels. In the spring the warmest water available is sent down the Yuba River to help rice farmers sprout their crop. During summer and fall the coldest water available is used to keep the salmon and steelhead fisheries downstream healthy. What this does is drive the kokanee deep seeking cold water in the summer. This is why the kokanee in Bullards Bar can be much deeper than on other foothill reservoirs.

These are some of the more subtle variables that can be calculated for a day of kokanee fishing. I did not get into lure color , speed and scent which are the more discussed topics among kokanee anglers.

Kokanee from New Bullards Bar Reservoir.

Submitted by Denis Peirce

Fishing, like other sports such as golf or baseball, can be a casual event or it can be a passionate pursuit that you spend a lifetime learning. There is nothing wrong with sitting on the bank of a lake or stream soaking a worm and enjoying a day on the water. There is another level of the sport that features sophisticated electronics, good gear, a nice boat and a high probability of success. You can build the higher level with money and years on the water or you can hire a good guide for a day. Any way you choose to enjoy our sport does not matter because the fish do not live in ugly places.

Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union’s Outdoors section and is host of “The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report,” which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com