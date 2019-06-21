Bear Yuba Land Trust and Inn Town Campground present Fireside Chats

Join Bear Yuba Land Trust and Inn Town Campground around the campfire this summer for the popular community series — Fireside Chats.

Set against a backdrop of towering ponderosa pines at the Inn Town Campground, the series explores current conservation issues — trail access, land use, and wildlife biodiversity — in a unique outdoor round table storytelling and conversational format, with the goal to entertain, increase a deeper knowledge of the Sierra Nevada foothills and mountains, and foster collaboration.

“I love the idea of having these kinds of conversations about nature, literally outside and around a real campfire,” says Erin Thiem, owner of the Inn Town Campground. “It makes it much more meaningful and impactful.”

Now in its third season, Fireside Chats kicks off Thursday with special guest speaker John Wentworth, Mayor of Mammoth Lakes and founder of Mammoth Lakes Trails and Public Access. In 2005, Wentworth founded the access group, whose initial aims were resolving trail access issues — a battle that pitted backcountry enthusiasts with residents of the exclusive neighborhoods that stood in the way.

When Mammoth Lakes Trails and Public Access was first created, the popular belief was that no real collaboration could ever possibly exist between the Town of Mammoth Lakes and governmental agencies like the United States Forest Service.

“MLTPA has done it all through partnerships,” said Wentworth, “identifying common interests and then negotiating who will be responsible for the various tasks … and I think we’ve been pretty successful bringing trails into a single system.”

Fireside Chats are open to the public, but space is limited and pre-registration is required. Attendees will need to park off site on New Mohawk Road and walk across the street to the campground.

“These Fireside Chats cover some really fascinating topics for not only outdoor enthusiasts and conservationists, but for those who care about building a resilient community,” says Erika Seward, co-executive director of Bear Yuba Land Trust. “We are so excited to welcome and hear from John about the amazing successes he has had in Mammoth Lakes, and explore how we can apply these learnings in our own community.”

The next Fireside Chat will be July 18 and cover the topic “What is Still Wild in the American West?”

Source: Bear Yuba Land Trust