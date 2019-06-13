Backpacking Basics workshop set for June 20 in Nevada City

Don Feil, a seasoned backpacker, will give an introduction of the how-tos for planning your trip, navigation apps you can use on your phone, and basic safety knowledge necessary to be prepared in the backcountry.

Submitted photo

Hiking For Good will offer an introductory class on backpacking on June 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the lawn at Sierra Commons, 792 Searls Avenue, Nevada City.

Don Feil, a seasoned backpacker, will give an introduction of the how-tos for planning your trip, navigation apps you can use on your phone, and basic safety knowledge necessary to be prepared in the backcountry. Learn more and get logistics for a beginner’s overnight trip later this month.

A donation of $5 is suggested for the talk. Those attending should bring a comfortable camping chair, notebook and pen for taking notes, snacks and water. No bathrooms are available.

Hiking For Good was founded in the summer of 2018 and has teamed up with Outlandish Experience to offer a full spectrum of day hikes and backpacking trips all year long for people of diverse abilities and interests who want to explore and connect more deeply with themselves, nature and other humans.

Learn more at hiking4good.com.