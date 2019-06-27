Author dubs book the ultimate hiking guide around Lake Tahoe

“The Dirt Around Lake Tahoe: Must-Do Scenic Hikes” takes readers on a journey to dozens of trails throughout the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond, according to a release.

Alpine lakes, wilderness peaks and waterfalls are the rewards.

This book offers a rating system for scenic quality and difficulty and a variety of trails. Every shore of Lake Tahoe is covered, as well as popular and obscure trails just outside of the Lake Tahoe Basin.

This book contains a trail for everyone who likes to explore the outdoors. Some are flat, some not so much. Some are ideal for the weekend warrior, others for families, some for strong athletes, others cater to those wanting a stroll.

Descriptions include what time of year to explore the various areas, historical facts and details about what you may discover along the way.

“The Dirt Around Lake Tahoe” is available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble as an eBook for $9.99 and paperback for $14.99.

Author Kathryn Reed has either been living at Lake Tahoe or visiting the area since she was a child.