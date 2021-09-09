On the road again: Miners, Falcons football game moved to Colfax High School

Nevada Union wide receiver Andrew Webster squares up with a Bella Vista defender during the Miners season opener in Fair Oaks on Aug. 20. The Miners head to Colfax Friday night to face the Falcons.



It’s been nearly two years since the varsity Miners played an official football game at Hooper Stadium.

They’ll have to wait a little bit longer.

On Wednesday, it was announced the Nevada Union/Colfax varsity and junior varsity football games have been moved from Hooper Stadium to Colfax’s Robert O. Marson Stadium due to Nevada County Public Health Department COVID-19 mandates.

The mandate , released Aug. 25, requires events with 500 attendees or more develop and implement a plan to verify vaccination status, or proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours of the event.

“Nevada Union High School and NU Athletics take student and community safety seriously and have every intention of complying with such orders,” a press release from NU Athletics said. “We feel we are unable to implement this order, however, due to a lack of infrastructure, training, and personnel to meet the demands with fidelity.

“As a result, this Friday’s NU JV and varsity football games scheduled to be played at Hooper Stadium will now be played at our opponent’s site, Colfax High School.”

The junior varsity game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m., and the varsity game will follow at 7 p.m.

The last time the Miners played in front of their home crowd was Oct. 18, 2019, when they knocked off Foothill Valley League foe Ponderosa, 20-7. Friday night’s game will make it eight straight road games for the Miners, spanning the conclusion of the 2019 season, the two-game 2021 spring season and the first three games of the 2021 fall season.

NU was originally scheduled to have their fall home opener Aug. 27 against Sheldon, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The Miners have scheduled road games the next two weeks, traveling to face Union Mine in El Dorado, Sept. 17, and Napa, Sept. 24. NU’s next scheduled home game is Oct. 1 against Rio Linda.

“These guys have really been road warriors for two years,” said Sparks.

FALCONS AT A GLANCE

Nevada Union and Colfax, two highly-respected programs located just 16 miles apart, are set to face each other for the first time ever in football and both teams come into the matchup with a 1-1 overall mark on the season.

The Falcons opened the season with a 20-10 loss to Woodland, but rebounded well with a 34-6 drubbing of Galt last week.

“We haven’t found our stride yet,” said Colfax head coach Tony Martello. “We’re a work in progress. We’re a very young and inexperienced team that will continue to get better as the season progresses, in a lot of different ways. … I think we are improving every single week. I don’t know when we will hit our stride, but we will at some point.”

The Falcons are led by senior leaders in Luke Green (WR/DB), Noah Souza (QB), Drew Garcia (LB), Matthew Holm (SS), Ryan Greenspan (OL/DL) and Peter Molino (OL/DL).

“Friday night is going to be another step for us,” said Martello. “Hopefully, we will show up and compete hard, make our community proud, make our school proud and do something everybody can rally around.”

Sparks spoke highly of Martello and Colfax, noting the Miners will have to play at a very high level in order to get the win.

“They are so well coached and very disciplined,” Sparks said. “Tony (Martello) is a heck of a coach, a hall of famer. He’s got a great staff, his kids play hard, they don’t give up and they don’t make very many mistakes. So, in some ways, we almost have to play a perfect ball game.”

Nevada Union's Gabe Baker has thrown for 333 yards, rushed for 108 and scored six touchdowns (five passing, one rushing) through the team’s first two games.



MINERS AT A GLANCE

The Miners won their opener over Bella Vista, 44-34, but come into Friday’s contest on the heels of a 43-0 loss to Woodcreek last week. Sparks said his team dove right into film study after the blowout loss.

“These guys are great students,” Sparks said. “What was really interesting was we shared film with them Saturday and I was bombarded by players on the team. … Literally the kids were breaking the team and themselves down, and that’s really what this team is. And, that comes from the leadership of Gabe (Baker) and Jedi (Vculek), but that’s also just the mentality of this team. Since I have been here, I haven’t seen this strong of focus.”

Nevada Union is led by Baker, their senior quarterback and middle linebacker. The 6-foot, 3-inch, 240-pound Baker has thrown for 333 yards, rushed for 108 and scored six touchdowns (five passing, one rushing) through the first two games.

The Miners spread the ball around in their “Air-Raid” offense. Through two games, 10 different players have notched at least one catch. NU’s leading receiver has been junior Clay Renner, who has pulled down eight balls for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, Baker leads the charge with a team-high 25 tackles to go with two interceptions, a forced fumble and a sack. Senior linebacker Vceluk (20 tackles), sophomore defensive end Bodey Eelkema (21 tackles, sack) and Renner (13 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks) have also shined on defense this season.

“After last week we definitely saw some things we need to clean up, so we’ve been really focused on ourselves this week,” said Sparks. “We’re going to have to play a really high level football game in order to beat (Colfax).”

PLAYING FOR THE HEROES

Friday night was scheduled to be Heroes Night at Hooper Stadium, an annual event where the Nevada Union football program takes time to honor police, military, fire, medical and emergency personnel in the community.

Sparks said his team is disappointed they will not get the chance to thank and honor the local heroes, but noted his team will be playing for them Friday night.

BRUINS SET TO START SEASON

After several cancellations, Bear River’s varsity football team is set to finally open their season.

The Bruins head to Galt to face Liberty Ranch Friday night in what will be their season opener, after games were nixed in each of the first three weeks of the season.

“In theory, we will show up to Liberty Ranch really well rested,” said Bear River co-head coach Tanner Mathias. “Really hungry and well rested.”

The Bruins first two games were canceled due to poor air quality and last week’s game was called off due to COVID-19 issues.

Like Bear River, Liberty Ranch has also had multiple games canceled to start the season, but the Hawks were able to get on the field last week, a 24-21 loss to Linden.

Bear River and Liberty Ranch have faced off twice in non-league action in recent years (2018, 2019) with the Bruins winning both contests by large margins.

Kickoff for the varsity game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Liberty Ranch High School. The junior varsity game kicks off at 5:30 p.m.

