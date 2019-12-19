Old Greenwood lands PGA Tour stop

The Reno-Tahoe area’s only PGA Tour stop is making a move to Truckee.

The Barracuda Championship announced Wednesday it will be changing venues from Montreux Golf & Country Club in Reno to Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood course.

“We were very confident about securing a new home and Barracuda’s continued support of an event that has been on the PGA Tour schedule since 1999,” Tournament Director Chris Hoff said in a news release. “We are thrilled to once again partner with Barracuda and thank them as we enter the 22nd year of the tournament. In our search for a new PGA Tour tournament venue, the Old Greenwood Golf Course at Tahoe Mountain Club stood out from the beginning, which says a lot about the location and the course.”

The event has been held at Montreux Golf & Country Club for the past 21 years, but according to Nevada Sports Net reporting, the club’s board of directors decided in August to no longer host the tournament.

“We are truly looking forward to this new chapter,” Hoff said. “Old Greenwood is the perfect fit with a challenging Jack Nicklaus signature course and an ownership group and community that recognizes the value and prestige that comes with hosting a PGA Tour event. Furthermore, the proximity to Reno of the Tahoe Mountain Club is very similar to our former host venue.”

The tournament will be held June 29 through July 5, which is two weeks earlier than normal on the PGA Tour schedule, due to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Golf Course opened in 2004 and is nestled in the Sierra Nevada mountains on 600 acres of pines and sage covered hills. The 18-hole golf course plays 7,518 yards at its longest for a par of 72.

“We are honored to host the Barracuda Championship, and for the world of PGA Tour players and fans to experience the splendor of Old Greenwood,” said Paradigm8 Principal Hayes Parzybok in a news release.

Paradigm8 is the parent company of Tahoe Mountain Club.

“From the onset, we’ve been on a mission to partner with the best in the business to create memorable moments,” Paradigm8 Principal Brian Helm said in the release. “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate our course and the sport more than with the Barracuda Championship and the PGA Tour.”

The tournament also announced the return of title sponsor, Barracuda Networks, which signed a multi-year extension to remain with the event. The Bay Area tech company took over as title sponsor in 2014.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be back as the title sponsor and to continue the PGA Tour’s tradition of giving back to the communities it plays in,” said BJ Jenkins, president and CEO at Barracuda, said in the release. “This year is on track to be our best and most exciting competition yet. The tournament brings together several of golf’s top performers to compete in one of the most spectacular settings, and provides the opportunity to bring our best customers, partners and friends to the exceptional Reno-Tahoe community to share this experience with us.”

For tickets for the 22nd annual Barracuda Championship, news and event information visit http://www.BarracudaChampionship.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com oor 530-550-2643.