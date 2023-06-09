Sports Reporter
Two Nevada Union Miners baseball players made the All-Foothill Valley League (FVL) team. After an outstanding season, senior shortstop Chase Nye was FVL Offensive MVP, and sophomore Mason Muellenhoff was named to the team.
Nye had a .358 batting average and had 29 hits. He also drove in 13 runs and stole ten bases. Nye only struck out nine times in 114 plate appearances. In FVL play, Nye batted .413 and had 19 hits with 11 runs scored.
Muellenhoff pitched 60.1 innings and had an ERA of 2.44 ERA. He pitched in 12 games and struck out 30 batters. Muellenhoff led the Miners in innings pitched and led all starters in ERA. He was second on the team in strikeouts to junior Brenden Pinney.
Nye will play baseball at Bushnell University in Eugene, Oregon, next year because of “great coaches, great area, and great athletics.”
Muellenhoff is expected to return for his junior season and help lead the Miners team and pitching staff.
All FVL Baseball 2023
Chase Nye, Nevada Union, Offensive MVP
Cam Staton, Placer, Defensive MVP
Ian Holt, Ponderosa
Ricky Larson, Ponderosa
Matthew Gallant, Ponderosa
Tyler Scowcroft, Ponderosa
Kirt Marton, Oakmont
Tony Lira, Oakmont
Cooper Kunis, Oakmont
Cowen Meyer, Placer
Nick Schaffer, Placer
Daniel Corkery, Placer
Jackson Cook, Lincoln
Kenny Winters, Lincoln
Jake Reading, Lincoln
Mason Muellenhoff, Nevada Union
Tyler Hutchinson, West Park
Ayden Deome, West Park
