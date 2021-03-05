NU’s golfers show potential on the course

The Nevada Union boys golf team has played only five matches since getting the green-light to resume competition, and head coach Chris Buti likes what he’s seen from his team so far.

“The future is very bright. I’m very excited about this group,” he said. “We’re usually posting scores right in the 240s and I’m very happy with that, because we haven’t had teams in the past few years that have been able to do that.”

Through the first five contests, the Miners are just 2-3, but the squad is young and has shown great potential, said Buti.

Nevada Union put in a strong showing at Alta Sierra Country Club on Monday, beating Oakmont by 42 strokes, 247-289.

Leading the Miners against the Vikings was Trevor Buti, who was the day’s medalist with a 44. Trevor Buti’s season best was a 39, which also came at Alta Sierra. NU’s Jaden Owen also had a strong showing against Oakmont, posting a 47.

Nevada Union’s other victory this season came against West Park.

The Miners faced off with Placer on Thursday, but fell short to the Hillmen, 230-254, at Auburn Valley Golf Course.

Buti noted the season came about a little quicker than expected, but his players are relishing the opportunity to play.

“We were shocked that we were put in the position to go ahead,” Buti said. “I think the boys were shocked we got rolling so quick. But, I think it just means an immense amount to them. Just because they’ve been sitting at a computer all day and it’s the first chance they can get to get out with their team and play, and take that break from the computer.”

The Miners have a handful of matches left, including rematches with West Park, Lincoln, Oakmont and Placer.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com.