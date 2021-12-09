NU soccer starts league play with a win: Miners defeated in 2nd game by Oakmont

Nevada Union Boys Varsity Soccer opened league play Monday night with a hard fought win over West Park High of Roseville.

West Park scored in the opening minutes of the game from a penalty kick to put the Miners in a quick 0-1 hole.

The Miners would settle into controlling much of the possession, and a goal finally came when senior Kai Meyers hit a low drive to make it 1-1 going into halftime. Nevada Union started the second half on the front foot and jumped ahead after a powerful headed goal from midfielder Aidan Roperto.

West Park kept fighting for an equalizer, and the Miners were lucky to keep the lead, thanks to two excellent saves from senior goalkeeper Ben Legge. As West Park pushed forward late in the game, Roperto intercepted a pass to spring a fast break and Meyers would finish off the game with his second goal to make it 3-1 Miners.

Back at it on Wednesday night, Nevada Union traveled to face Oakmont High. The Miners jumped out to a quick lead with another trademark headed goal from Aidan Roperto, his third of the season. This would be their only score of the game, however, and Oakmont converted twice late in the first half to defeat NU, 2-1.

In Junior Varsity Boys soccer action, the Miners started league play with two convincing wins. August Davidson scored a hat trick as NU defeated West Park 4-0. Davidson kept up his scoring streak with another two goals against Oakmont on Wednesday, and freshman Alan Escobedo added two as the Miners again won 4-0.

Source: Bjorn Jones