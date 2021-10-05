NU-Placer football game open to public, COVID status must be verified

After playing their first two home games of the season in front of limited-capacity crowds, the Nevada Union Miners football program will be opening the gates at Hooper Stadium to the public on Friday night, with some stipulations.

To comply with Nevada County Public Health Department mandates , Nevada Union staff will be verifying the COVID-19 status of all individuals attending the game, according to a press release from the Nevada Union Athletics Department.

“I want nothing more than the boys to play, the girls and boys to cheer, and our community to experience Friday Night Lights here in Grass Valley free of restrictions,“ said NU Athletic Director Daniel Crossen. ”The Nevada County Health Department is requiring us to verify the COVID status of all people at Friday’s events per their August 25 mandate on large events above 500 people. If not for this requirement and our desire to execute a ‘normal’ football event, we wouldn’t be asking anything of you. And the mandate doesn’t exempt players, coaches, officials, support personnel, et cetera.“

Individuals — those 12 and older — must attest to their COVID-19 status prior to entering the venue. Entry will only be granted if individuals are fully vaccinated, have received a negative COVID-19 test between Tuesday, Oct. 5, and Friday, Oct. 8, if not fully vaccinated, or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 between July 10 and Sept. 24.

For anyone who does not meet the above criteria, entry into the stadium will be denied.





Children under 12 do not need to attest to their status, but their names must be provided and they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, according to the press release.

Pre-clearance will fast-track entry and is available via a virtual form on the NU Athletics website . The pre-clearance form must be filled out online and will be available until noon Friday.

Those who do not have pre-clearance can go through an attestation process at the game. They will have their own separate line and wait times may be lengthy.

Everyone entering the stadium must pass through a verification check point before being allowed to proceed into the venue or purchase a ticket.

“Please be patient throughout this process,” the press release states. “We are attempting to do something we have never done before and issues are bound to come up. We will work through them as we always do: with professionalism, diligence, and a focus on finding equitable solutions to problems.”

Friday night’s contest is Homecoming for the Miners, and they will be facing the rival Placer Hillmen. Nevada Union (4-2, 1-0 Foothill Valley League) comes into the bout having won two in a row, including a 55-0 blowout win over Rio Linda last week. Placer (0-5, 0-1 FVL) has yet to notch a win, and is coming off a 28-0 loss to the Lincoln Zebras.

The junior varsity game is set to kickoff at 5 p.m., with the varsity game to follow at 7 p.m.

To contact Sports Writer Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com