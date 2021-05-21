NU offering several sports camps during summer

As the spring high school sports season winds down, Nevada Union athletic programs are looking to keep the fun going.

Nevada Union will be offering a wide range of camps and practice sessions in the upcoming months for prospective and current student-athletes.

“Coaches are getting excited and looking ahead to next season, so what we want to do is get the word out to families that NU is open for business when it comes to athletics,” said NU athletic director Dan Crossen. “The last three months have been exciting and it’s given us a lot more confidence about next (school) year. Incoming freshmen and new athletes, we want you.”

There are summer camps and training sessions currently available for football, basketball, water polo, cross country and volleyball.

“These are opportunities for kids to try something new in a low stakes way,” said Crossen. “It’s a way to learn a new skill, learn a new sport, meet some new friends and maybe unlock a passion for a sport.”





Nevada Union football is set to host QB-WR-RB Non-Contact Skills Camp June 6 and 13 at Hooper Stadium. The camp offers athletes new skills and techniques taught directly from the NU coaching staff. The camp is is for kids ages 10-14, and the cost is $30 for one day or $50 for both days.

The Miners football program will be holding a Player and Parent Informational meeting for the 2021 fall season at 6 p.m. June 4 at Hooper Stadium. Summer practice sessions will run from June 21-July 23. For more information about the NU football summer meetings, camps and practices, contact varsity head coach Brad Sparks at bsparks@njuhsd.com .

MORE PROGRAMS

Nevada Union’s girls basketball program is also welcoming new and returning student-athletes to join their summer program, which runs June 15 to 27. For more information, contact varsity head coach Dave Kramer at dkramer@njuhsd.com .

The NU boys basketball program will have summer practices for incoming freshman that run from June 21 to July 25. The practice sessions are for prospective freshman boys basketball student-athletes to learn the NU system and develop their skillset. To learn more, contact freshman coach Jeff Conklin at drjconklin@yahoo.com .

In the pool, NU’s boys water polo program will have summer practice sessions that run June 15 to July 22. The program is looking for new freshmen and sophomore players to join. No experience is necessary. To learn more about NU water polo contact boys head coach Lotty Hellested at lhellested@njuhsd.com .

NU boys volleyball program will be offering a camp for student-athletes in grades 7-10 from July 6 to 8. The camp will include instruction on proper technique for all basic skills, and involve group and game situation drills and team play. Instructors are current volleyball players and coaches. The cost of the camp is $50. For more information, contact head varsity coach Lance Mansuetti at lancemansuetti@gmail.com or JV coach Scott Mills at scottmills2318@gmail.com .

The cross-country program will also be hosting summer practice sessions beginning June 21 for newcomers as well as returning runners. To learn more, contact head coach Kevin Selby at kselby@njuhsd.com .

To participate in NU’s summer practices, all new and returning student-athletes must be registered and “approved” in FamilyID. To be “approved” in FamilyID, student-athletes need to successfully register and email a scanned copy of a clear sports physical from their health care provider to NU’s ASB/Athletics Technician Suzanne Bernadett at sbernadett@njuhsd.com .

