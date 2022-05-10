NU Miners Mountain Bike Club headed to Nor-Cal State Finals

The Nevada Union Miners Mountain Bike Club made a strong effort in its final race of the regular season last weekend at Six Sigma Ranch in Clear Lake, a news release states.

The Miners participate in Division I of the NorCal conference, racing against larger high school teams. The team came in fourth place.

The course had plenty of gritty climbs, fairly technical and fast downhill sections with wild flowers everywhere.

The NU Miners now head to Nor-Cal State Finals on May 21 at Boggs Demonstration Forest in Cobb to battle it out with over 90 teams from across the state.

The team is comprised of over 20 riders and is open to all high schools in the area, including a junior development component open to riders grades sixth through eighth.

The seven-month season started in November and is led by head coach Ty Zwick.

For more information about the races, teams, and other NICA events, visit norcalmtb.org , or follow the Nevada Union Mountain Bike Club on Facebook.

Source: Rebecca Duff