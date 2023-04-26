Sports Reporter
On Monday, May 1st, the 3rd annual Nevada Union Golf Tournament will be held at DarkHorse Golf Club.
Check-in starts at 11:30 a.m., and Shotgun starts at 1:00 p.m.
It will be a four-person scramble at $100 per person. Hole sponsors are still available for $100 each. Launching Fore Charity will also be there with their Ball Cannon.
DarkHorse Golf Club is located at 24150, Darkhorse Dr. Auburn, CA, 95602
Limited spots are available; contact nubaseballboosterclub@gmail.com or call (530)277-3950 to register.
