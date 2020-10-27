Northstar, Squaw Valley start making snow

Some resorts already are making snow, a reminder that opening day is fast approaching.

Northstar California and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, as well as Heavenly and Kirkwood mountain resorts, are taking advantage of this week’s cool weather window to build a base for the upcoming 2020-21 winter season.

“We tested out our snowmaking systems at both Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows on October 16 and began making snow in earnest at both mountains on October 23,” said Liesl Hepburn, public relations director at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, in an email. “We have had very productive nights since then with the cold weather system that we are in — overnight temperatures have dropped as low as 15 degrees.”

Northstar and Heavenly on Sunday turned on their snowmaking machines, activating the largest snowmaking system on the West Coast of the United States, officials said. Kirkwood’s snowmaking systems are set to kick in later this week, conditions permitting.

Using the latest computer technology, snowmaking operators are monitoring changes in air temperature, water pressure and wind direction. Snowmaking crews at Northstar and Heavenly are alerted instantly of these changes and are able to quickly turn on or off machines from their cell phones or computers to optimally prepare resorts for upcoming opening days.

Together the resorts offer skiers and riders access to over 10,000 acres of terrain.