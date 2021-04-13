No-no: Little Leaguer Mason Entz tosses no-hitter
Little Leaguer Mason Entz shined on the bump Thursday, throwing a no-hitter to lead the Penn Valley Mets (Major Division) to victory.
Entz, 12, threw all five innings in his team’s 14-0 win over the Bear River Angels. The talented hurler struck out nine and walked just one in the game. He also recorded the final three outs, including a 1-3 putout on a groundball that deflected off the first baseman, and a diving dig to scoop another grounder.
Entz’s batterymate for the no-hitter was catcher Greggory Smith.
Coaches may submit reports to Sports Editor Walter Ford at wford@theunion.com.
