No-no: Little Leaguer Mason Entz tosses no-hitter

Little Leaguer Mason Entz, top, threw a no-hitter on Thursday. Entz’s batterymate for the no-no was Greggory Smith, bottom.

Little Leaguer Mason Entz shined on the bump Thursday, throwing a no-hitter to lead the Penn Valley Mets (Major Division) to victory.

Entz, 12, threw all five innings in his team’s 14-0 win over the Bear River Angels. The talented hurler struck out nine and walked just one in the game. He also recorded the final three outs, including a 1-3 putout on a groundball that deflected off the first baseman, and a diving dig to scoop another grounder.

Entz’s batterymate for the no-hitter was catcher Greggory Smith.

