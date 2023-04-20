Sports Reporter
Behind Bear River’s freshman pitcher Kaden Nicholls’s no-hitter, the Bear River Bruins varsity baseball team (7-5, 3-4) beat the Center Cougars (3-14, 0-9) 6-0 in Antelope.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sports Reporter
Behind Bear River’s freshman pitcher Kaden Nicholls’s no-hitter, the Bear River Bruins varsity baseball team (7-5, 3-4) beat the Center Cougars (3-14, 0-9) 6-0 in Antelope.
“Throwing a no-hitter was awesome,” Kaden Nicholls said. “I really felt great about how our team played defense and competed.”
The game was scoreless through the first four innings.
“Center’s pitcher threw great, and it was a solid pitching duel,” Bruins head coach Russell Brackett said. “He kept us off balance, and we struggled to make adjustments at the plate. Our 1-3 hitters carried us and were 5 for 9. That was much-needed production from the top of our lineup on a day when we struggled to score runs.”
Then, in the fifth inning, the Cougars shot themselves in the foot with three hit batters, an error, and a balk. Bear River took advantage.
The Bruins scored their first run when Nicholls was hit with the bases loaded, allowing sophomore Ian Van Winkle to score. Following that, senior catcher Dakota Ayestaran hit an RBI single.
Then sophomore Cooper Berry reached on an error, and sophomore Shea Parsons came into score. In the next at-bat, Nicholls scored on a wild pitch giving the Bruins a 4-0 lead.
Bear River scored two more insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Nicholls started the inning with a triple to center field, and sophomore Ben Barley drove him in with an RBI single.
The Bruins scored their final run when Ayestaran was caught stealing second base but during the throw to second base Barley scored from third base.
In the bottom of the seventh, Nicholls struck out the side to lead the Bruins to victory. Nicholls’s fastball was working well, so he did not have to rely on his offspeed pitches much.
“I only threw three off-speed pitches, so I gotta say just my fastball,” Nicholls said.
Ayestaran and Barley led the Bruins at the plate with two hits and one RBI apiece. Junior Kaden Cavolt and Nicholls had one hit apiece.
Nicholls pitched a complete game giving up no hits and striking out 13 batters.
“What is there to say about Kaden Nicholls other than what an amazing performance,” Brackett said. “He went all seven innings allowing no hits, four walks and struck out 13. For any high school pitcher to accomplish this is amazing, but it is truly special for a freshman to do it. Hopefully, we can springboard off of his start and use that momentum to carry us through our final push of the season.”
The Bruins are scheduled to play the Foresthill Wildfires (4-8, 4-3) today at 4:00 p.m. at Bear River High School, 11130 Magnolia Rd, Grass Valley, 95949.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: