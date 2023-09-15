Theron Foster (12)

Miners ball carrier Theron Foster (12) turns the corner on the Lions defense at Hughes Stadium earlier this season.

 LaMarr Fields/lfields@theunion.com

Sports Reporter

The Nevada Union Miners will look to improve to 4-1 tonight with a win over the Liberty Ranch Hawks in Galt. Last week, the Miners started slow before pulling away and beating the River Valley Falcons 58-34. The Hawks had a bye last week, but two weeks ago, they suffered a 48-24 loss to the Linden Lions.

