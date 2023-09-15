The Nevada Union Miners will look to improve to 4-1 tonight with a win over the Liberty Ranch Hawks in Galt. Last week, the Miners started slow before pulling away and beating the River Valley Falcons 58-34. The Hawks had a bye last week, but two weeks ago, they suffered a 48-24 loss to the Linden Lions.
The Miners are a passing solid team; quarterback Dustin Philpott threw for five touchdowns against the Falcons last week. He has a host of receivers to throw to, players like Max McMaster, Theron Forster, Carter Van Matre, and Lavell Cross.
Nevada Union wants to improve their running game as the season goes on. Running back Bodey Eelkema leads the Miners in rushing with 186 yards. Foster adds 154 yards, mostly on jet sweeps from the receiver position. Ryder Eelkema and MarcAnthony Anderson see time at running back as well.
Liberty Ranch features a rushing attack, having run the ball 89 times and 42 times in two games. Joseph Brown leads the Hawks in rushing with 205 yards.
With Liberty Ranch being a run-heavy team, it will give a chance for Nevada Union to work on their run defense and physicality, something Miners head coach Brad Sparks has discussed since the season started.
It could be a massive game for leading tacklers Bodey Eelkema and Jake Barefield. Eelkema leads the Miners in tackles with 55, averaging 13.8 per game, and Barefield is second with 45 tackles, averaging 11.3 per contest.
This will be an interesting game, with both teams having different styles. The Hawks will have to prove if they can slow down the Miners’ passing attack, and the Miners will have to be physical and disciplined to shut down the Hawks’ running game.
“We are looking to clean up the run defense, do a better job defending play action, and continue to get better running the ball,” Miners head coach Brad Sparks said. “Liberty Ranch is good, so we must play really well.”
Tonight’s game will be at Liberty Ranch High School, 12945 Marengo Road, Galt, CA, 95632, and is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
