Despite a shortened roster due to players dealing with the weather, the Nevada Union Miners varsity volleyball team continues to find a way to win, beating the Placer Hillmen in three straight sets Tuesday and pushing their record to 11-4, undefeated in Foothill Valley League play.

“We didn’t play our best volleyball, but we still got the win,” Miners senior Tate Beaudette said. “We had three or four teammates that couldn’t make it because of the snow.”

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.