Despite a shortened roster due to players dealing with the weather, the Nevada Union Miners varsity volleyball team continues to find a way to win, beating the Placer Hillmen in three straight sets Tuesday and pushing their record to 11-4, undefeated in Foothill Valley League play.
“We didn’t play our best volleyball, but we still got the win,” Miners senior Tate Beaudette said. “We had three or four teammates that couldn’t make it because of the snow.”
Nevada Union won the first set 25-13 and got off to an 11-0 start in the second set, but the Miners started getting sloppy, and Placer took advantage of it and made the second set more interesting.
“Sloppiest game of the year,” Miners head coach Lance Mansuetti said. “We didn’t play our best this game. Off of a tournament where we beat three D-I teams and played at a high level. When you are playing against a team at a little lower level, it’s hard to focus.”
Nevada Union won the second set 25-22, but the Hillmen carried their momentum over to the third set.
Placer got off to an impressive start in the third set, but Nevada Union buckled down and took the third and final set 25-21.
Being down four players meant the Miners would have to do more with less to get the win, but coach Mansuetti was slow to blame the snow for his team’s game play.
“It’s not an excuse; the guys out there were good players,” Mansuetti said.
Tuesday’s win against the Hillmen showed the Miners that there are still improvements to be made as they continue to face other Foothill Valley League opponents.
“We have to be better,” Beaudette said. “You have to come out here and be better. That’s all we got to do.”
Coach Mansuetti will look to practice to improve the Miners’ play on the court.
“I look forward to practice tomorrow,’ Mansuetti added. “I look forward to kicking their butt at practice tomorrow. So we’re ready to play Oakmont... they will want to knock this off; we’re undefeated, they’ll want to beat us. So we’re looking forward to Oakmont Thursday.”
After three straight losses to start the season, the Miners have won 11 of their last 12 games, including a first-place finish in the Stockton Classic.
The Miners host the Oakmont Vikings (3-4, 1-2) tonight at 6:00 p.m. at Nevada Union High School, 11761 Ridge Rd., Grass Valley, CA, 95945.
