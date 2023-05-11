Sports Reporter
With a 3-0 win over the Sierra Timberwolves during Tuesday night’s Sac-Joaquin Section D-III Boys Volleyball playoff semi-finals, the Nevada Union Miners advance to the championship game.
The Miners won the first set quickly, 25-12, but the Timberwolves put up a strong fight in the second set.
Sierra jumped out to an early 4-1 in set two, Nevada Union battled back, and then the set went back and forth.
“It was a slow start,” Miners senior Brett Cota said. “We definitely got back into it with major blocks, and then we started hitting, so it was a good way to end the set.”
Finally, with the score tied at 22, Miners senior Tate Beaudette made the amazing save with the ball going out of bounds, and it dropped in for a point for Nevada Union.
The Miners scored the last three points to close out the set.
The Timberwolves started strong again in set three, but the Miners quickly turned it around behind the strong serving of senior Brett Cota. The Miners won the final set 25-16.
The Miners will play in the section championship game against the Merced Bears.
“It feels good to go to the championship, but we have not finished anything yet,” Cota said.
The Miners must continue their strong play to win the section championship against the Bears.
“We got to be consistent,” Cota said. “We got to have that mindset going into the second and third sets. We blew (Sierra) out the first set. So we must have the same mindset in the second and third sets.”
The Section Championship is scheduled for Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at William Jessup University, 2121 University Ave, Rocklin, CA 95765.
To contact The Union Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields, email, lfields@theunion.com.
