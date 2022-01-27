Nevada Union varsity soccer reaches draw in 2 games

In high school boys varsity soccer, the Nevada Union Miners and the visiting Rio Linda Knights played to a 2-2 draw in league play Monday night at Hooper Stadium.

Rio Linda started strong with two goals in the first 20 minutes as they threatened to overwhelm the Miners.

The last 10 minutes of the first half saw the Miners get a foothold in the game. Seniors Mariano Vinces and Max Wright would finally make the breakthrough with an important NU goal on the stroke of halftime.

In the second half, Nevada Union played with a heightened intensity, and Kai Meyers would level the score with a towering headed goal with 15 minutes to play. The Miners then had a number of good chances to get the go ahead goal, but were unable to convert and ultimately had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Wednesday saw Nevada Union host a powerful Lincoln team. Lincoln started quicker and struck inside the first 10 minutes to go up 1-0. The Miners’ defense then held strong for the remainder of the half, before again coming out firing in the second half. Fifteen minutes into the half, Preston Reischman played through to Mariano Vinces, who smashed in the tying goal. The Miners then had a couple of good shots to pull ahead, but ended the game with another draw at 1-1.





Tonight at Hooper Stadium is Seniors Night for varsity boys soccer, as the Miners play their last home game of the season against Ponderosa.

Source: Bjorn Jones