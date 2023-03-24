The Nevada Union Miners varsity baseball team is now 6-1 after a 7-2 win over the Leroy Greene Academy Lions of Sacramento on Wednesday at Condon Park.
“I really liked how we did the little things,” Miners varsity head coach Ted White said. “Two sac bunts, three steals, turned two double plays, and some big two-out hits to drive in runs. The baseball gods gave us a window of dry weather to get this game in.”
The Miners took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Steel Witchek hit an RBI single to center field.
In the second inning, Nevada Union’s Chase Nye hit a two-run single, giving the Miners a 3-0 lead. Ty Malak drove in a run in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single to left field.
Nevada Union went up 6-0 behind Brenden Pinney’s two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning. It was the Miners’ first home run of the year.
“My timing was a little off on hitting in my first at-bat, Pinney said. “After that, I just happened to see the ball well, and my analogy been working for me at the plate. So lately, if I see the ball, and it looks good, I hit it with all I’ve got. With the home run, that’s exactly what I did. I just happened to get a hold of it, and every time I run out on the field with a Miners jersey on, I do my best to represent my family, school, team, and myself to the best of my abilities.”
The Lions scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning, and the Miners tacked on another run in the bottom of the inning, Witchek grounded out to first, and Nye scored.
Pinney pitched a gutsy 5.2 inning, giving up two runs and striking out four batters.
“Pitching was a little off rhythm, “ Pinney added. “I did everything I could to represent our school well and get a win.”
Jonah Contreras pitched 1.1 innings and struck out two batters to close the game for the Miners.
For the Miners at the plate, Pinney went 2-3 with a home run and two RBIs.
“B was awesome today.” White added. “He pitched a great game and mashed his home run.”
Witchek also had two hits and two RBIs, While Malak had one with an RBI. Nye added one hit with one RBI, and Calvin Rhoden had one hit and scored two runs.
