Sports Reporter
After losing their season opener, the Nevada Union Miners beat the Marysville Indians 11-1 Tuesday afternoon in Marysville.
“Great win!” Nevada Union head coach Ted White said. “Nice to come back and win after a tough loss Saturday.”
Nevada Union started things in the first inning when senior Steel Witchek reached on an error, allowing junior Ryder Celenza to score to take a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, sophomore Jack Bryan singled to left field and senior Lucas Mackey scored.
The Miners scored six runs in the second inning.
Celenza started with a bases-loaded walk, in which senior Chase Nye came around to score. Then, Witchek singled and drove in a run. Also, junior Brenden Pinney doubled driving in freshman Ty Malak and Celenza.
Nevada Union went on to tack on two more runs after that, giving them an 8-0 lead.
Pinney scored on an error in the sixth inning, sophomore Calvin Rhoden doubled to left field, and Bryan scored. Lastly, Nye hit a sacrifice fly to center field, and sophomore Nate Hundemer scored the Miners’ final run.
Pinney and junior Jonah Contreras threw a combined six-inning no-hitter. Pinney pitched five innings and gave up one unearned run. He also had eight strikeouts, while Contreras pitched one inning.
Bryan went 3-4 and had two RBIs, Witchek was 2-4 with one RBI, and Pinney was 1-2 while driving in two runs.
If weather and field conditions permit, Nevada Union will play River Valley at home today at 3:30 p.m.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
