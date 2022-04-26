Nevada Union swimmers take 2nd in Foothill Valley League championship
The Nevada Union High School swim team had a strong showing at the FVL League Champs meet on Friday and Saturday at Del Oro High School, sealing a second place overall finish in the league, a news release states.
Trinity Vega, Carson Medlyn, Pip Van Vacas Gagnon, Melina Handin, Sam Eck, Theo Van Vacas Gagnon, Elsie Luisetti and Jackson Witt struggled through the 500-freestyle race at the meet to lock in lots of extra points for the NU team.
Senior Marisa Jack had an excellent day in the 200 free — the long-sprint race — and moved up an unexpected four places from her seed spot. NU Relays did well and were careful not to disqualify by leaving off the blocks too early. Elsie Luisetti set a league record and won the 200 Free (1:52.99).
NU swim team members that qualified for the SJS section meet coming up May 5 to 7 in Lodi are: The 200 MR: Jake Lawson, Logan Van Den Berg, Jimmy Griffin, Jackson Witt, Kaden Fredericks, Taylor Hembree, Lydia Moorehead, Chloe Hughes, Hannah Molitor; 200 Free/500 Free: Kayla Heenan, Elsie Luisetti; 100 Butterfly: Chloe Hughes, Hannah Molitor; 100 Breast: Lydia Moorehead; 100 Back: Chloe Hughes.
Source: Lotty Hellested
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User