Nevada Union swimmers take 2nd in Foothill Valley League championship

The Nevada Union High School swim team had a strong showing at the FVL League Champs meet on Friday and Saturday at Del Oro High School, sealing a second place overall finish in the league, a news release states.

Trinity Vega, Carson Medlyn, Pip Van Vacas Gagnon, Melina Handin, Sam Eck, Theo Van Vacas Gagnon, Elsie Luisetti and Jackson Witt struggled through the 500-freestyle race at the meet to lock in lots of extra points for the NU team.

Senior Marisa Jack had an excellent day in the 200 free — the long-sprint race — and moved up an unexpected four places from her seed spot. NU Relays did well and were careful not to disqualify by leaving off the blocks too early. Elsie Luisetti set a league record and won the 200 Free (1:52.99).

NU swim team members that qualified for the SJS section meet coming up May 5 to 7 in Lodi are: The 200 MR: Jake Lawson, Logan Van Den Berg, Jimmy Griffin, Jackson Witt, Kaden Fredericks, Taylor Hembree, Lydia Moorehead, Chloe Hughes, Hannah Molitor; 200 Free/500 Free: Kayla Heenan, Elsie Luisetti; 100 Butterfly: Chloe Hughes, Hannah Molitor; 100 Breast: Lydia Moorehead; 100 Back: Chloe Hughes.

Source: Lotty Hellested